Chris Hendricks And Tiktok Stars Team Up For Nashville Disability Community Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jess of All Trades and Wendi Plus 12 join Chris Hendricks Nov. 14 in Nashville for music, speaking, & creator training, tax-deductible sponsorships available.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keynote speaker, singer-songwriter, and disability advocate Chris Hendricks, alongside popular social media creators "Jess of All Trades" and "Wendi Plus 12," will host a special Live experience on November 14, 2026, at Aura Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee.Designed to bring together the local and national disability community for an evening out, the event pairs live entertainment with real economic opportunity. With 30% of tickets already sponsored, organizers are calling on the community to help fill the remaining seats.Attendees will experience an interactive, real-time TikTok "Battle" featuring the creator lineup, followed by a live musical concert performed by Chris Hendricks. The night also includes an educational component aimed at financial independence: teaching members of the disability community how to use TikTok Live tools to build digital audiences and monetize their content."This night is about connection, community, and opportunity," said Chris Hendricks. "We want to give people an unforgettable night out while equipping them with practical tools to turn their voices and creative skills into sustainable income streams on social media. TikTok Live changed my family's life, and we want to show you how it can change yours too."Sponsorships & Community Ticket SupportTo keep the event accessible to all, organizers are offering group sponsorship opportunities. Businesses, organizations, and community groups can purchase ticket packages, which are gifted directly to individuals and families in the disability community who couldn't otherwise attend. All sponsorships are routed through the event's nonprofit partner, Helping Music Foundation, making contributions fully tax-deductible.Event DetailsDate: November 14, 2026Location: Aura Lounge, 2020 Lindell Ave, Nashville, TN 37203Featured Guests: Chris Hendricks, Jess of All Trades, Wendi Plus 12Highlights: Live TikTok Battle, Chris Hendricks concert, Live Creator strategies and techniquesTicketing & Sponsorship: Sponsored tickets are $25 each; blocks of any size are available. Email Rebekah McCoy at... to sponsor tickets, or donate directly at givebutter/chris-hendricks and receive a donation receipt.About Chris HendricksChris Hendricks is a singer-songwriter, recording artist, and transformational speaker who blends live music with leadership insight, and is one of the top live streamers on TikTok in the U.S. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at four, he has spent more than 20 years performing across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, sharing stages with artists including Amy Grant, Chris Daughtry, MercyMe, Delta Rae, and Joe Bonamassa, with music featured on NPR, through the NHL, and at the Louvre. His signature keynote, "Own Your Mirror," uses live music and storytelling to help audiences turn vulnerability into a strategic advantage. Learn more at iamchrishendricks.

Melinda Jackson

Melinda Jackson Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chris Hendricks and TikTok Stars Team Up for Nashville Disability Community Event News Provided By Melinda Jackson Public Relations September 30, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.