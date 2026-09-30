Element Moving & Storage Opens New Location In Dallas's Preston Center, Serving The Park Cities And Preston Hollow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Dallas moving and storage company, founded in 2010, has opened a new location at 5956 Sherry Ln in Preston Center to serve University Park, Highland Park..

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALLAS, TX, 30. 09. 2026 - Element Moving & Storage, the Dallas moving and storage company founded in 2010 by Elle and Lee Nesher, has opened a new location at 5956 Sherry Ln, Suite 2043, in Preston Center. The location puts Element in the middle of University Park, Highland Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview and Devonshire, neighborhoods the company already serves from its headquarters at 12011 Denton Dr in Dallas.Moves in these neighborhoods tend to be short in distance and heavy on care. A household might go from a family home to a condominium a mile away, or into a senior living community. It might go into storage for a year while the house is rebuilt. Either way, the move usually includes art, antiques, a piano or furniture that has been in the family for decades.Public data points to the same pattern. In the 75225, 75205 and 75209 ZIP codes around Preston Center, about half of owner-occupied homes are headed by someone 55 or older. More than a third of all homes were built in 2000 or later, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020–2024 American Community Survey. That adds up to two kinds of moves: downsizing from a long-held home and finding a place for a household while a house is torn down or renovated.The Preston Center location serves both, with the services Element already provides across Dallas–Fort Worth:Senior and downsizing moves, with full packing and unpackingShort- and long-term storage, including storage while a home is rebuilt or renovatedFine art, antique and piano moving, with specialty crating for pieces that need itGun safe moving and wine storageFurniture receiving and delivery for interior designersLong-distance and international moving, and vehicle transport, for households leaving DallasEvery Element move is planned around the specific items in the home, not a standard truckload. Fragile and high-value pieces are identified before moving day, so the crew arrives with the right materials, crates, and equipment.Element Moving & Storage operates under USDOT 2038052, MC 715198, and TXDMV 006519926c. Households in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow can request a free quote at elementmoving.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is a Dallas moving and storage company founded in 2010 by Elle and Lee Nesher. The company provides local, long-distance, and international moving, packing and unpacking, storage, vehicle transport, trade show moving, specialty crating, furniture delivery and receiving, and fine art, antique, and piano moving throughout Dallas–Fort Worth. Its headquarters is at 12011 Denton Dr, Dallas, TX 75234, and its Preston Center location is at 5956 Sherry Ln, Suite 2043, Dallas, TX 75225.Media ContactElement Moving & Storage5956 Sherry Ln, Suite 2043, Dallas, TX 75225(972) 382-5252...

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Element Moving & Storage Opens New Location in Dallas's Preston Center, Serving the Park Cities and Preston Hollow News Provided By Rotate Digital September 30, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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