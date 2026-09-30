'Reviving Our Republic' Expands From Book To Interactive Digital Platform With Live Website And New Mobile App

Mike Bedenbaugh is a U.S. Navy veteran, entrepreneur, author, preservationist and community leader.

Mike Bedenbaugh's platform analyzes candidates and Congress against the Constitution, Federalist Papers and Washington's Farewell Address.

- Mike Bedenbaugh, AuthorPROSPERITY, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Navy veteran, entrepreneur and author Mike Bedenbaugh is taking Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America beyond the printed page with an interactive digital platform designed to give Americans new tools to explore government, public policy and constitutional principles.With the midterms approaching, voters are hearing plenty about polls, parties and personalities. But how do candidates and current members of Congress actually measure up against the principles the country was founded on?The Reviving Our Republic website is now live, turning the ideas behind Bedenbaugh's book into interactive tools users can put to work. Through the platform, users can examine candidates, members of Congress, legislation and policy positions against foundational American documents and principles, including the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers and George Washington's Farewell Address.The platform's Constitutional Analyzer allows users to examine contemporary issues, legislation and government actions through a constitutional lens, while additional tools allow users to analyze and compare elected representatives and candidates based on policy positions and view their ROR Scores. A curated newsfeed brings relevant political news, issues and analysis together in one place.The next phase will include the Reviving Our Republic mobile app, expected to launch soon for Apple and Android devices. Together, the website and forthcoming app are designed to create an evolving civic platform where users can explore government actions, compare policymakers and candidates, follow current issues and engage more deeply with the principles presented in Reviving Our Republic.“The book was never intended to be the end of the conversation. It was meant to be the beginning,” said Bedenbaugh.“The app gives people a way to take these ideas off the page, examine what is happening in government and engage with the issues for themselves.”Bedenbaugh's perspective is shaped by a career spanning military service, business, historic preservation and public service. A native of Prosperity, South Carolina, he spent five years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS South Carolina before studying international studies and history at the University of South Carolina and Columbia University in New York. He later led national marketing firm Post No Bills Inc., working with major entertainment and consumer brands, before serving as president and executive director of Preservation South Carolina.His preservation and community work earned him the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor, awarded by Gov. Henry McMaster. In 2024, Bedenbaugh also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.Those experiences helped shape Reviving Our Republic, which presents 95 theses addressing issues ranging from electoral and fiscal reform to federalism, constitutional governance and foreign policy.With the Constitutional Analyzer, candidate and representative comparisons, ROR Scores and curated newsfeed already available online, Reviving Our Republic is evolving from a book into an interactive digital resource. The forthcoming mobile app will extend that experience to Apple and Android users.About Mike BedenbaughMike Bedenbaugh is a U.S. Navy veteran, entrepreneur, author, preservationist and community leader. He is the author of Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America. His career has spanned military service, national marketing, historic preservation, real estate and public service. He is a recipient of South Carolina's Order of the Palmetto and has served in local government and ran for Congress.

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'Reviving Our Republic' Expands From Book to Interactive Digital Platform With Live Website and New Mobile App News Provided By 8 Branding Group September 30, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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