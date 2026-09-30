Gary Kester Of Triumph Law Group Earns Life Membership In Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Gary Kester, personal injury attorney at Triumph Law Group in Phoenix.

Phoenix personal injury attorney fights for injured people, drawing on more than 20 years of legal experience and an insurance industry background.

- Gary KesterPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix personal injury attorney Gary Kester of Triumph Law Group has earned Life Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum after securing a $1 million settlement for an individual client.Kester represents injured individuals and families, bringing more than two decades of legal experience and firsthand knowledge of the insurance industry to their cases. His practice includes car, truck and motorcycle crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bites and nursing home abuse.Before taking on insurance companies for injured clients, Kester worked inside the insurance industry. He began his career handling bodily injury and property damage claims before attending law school, and later represented insurers as defense counsel in personal injury litigation. Today, he uses that experience to anticipate how insurance companies evaluate injuries, challenge liability and approach settlement negotiations.“I've seen it from the inside, and I know how to fight back,” Kester says.Established in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum limits membership to attorneys who have served as principal counsel in a case resulting in a qualifying final judgment, award or settlement of at least $1 million. The organization reports that fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. The Forum also provides a national network for attorney referrals, local assistance and professional information exchange.Admitted to the State Bar of Arizona in 2003, Kester has taken personal injury cases to trial and secured favorable verdicts for his clients. His courtroom background also includes his 2002 appointment as a Special Deputy County Attorney in Maricopa County, with authority to prosecute criminal cases on behalf of the State.About Triumph Law GroupTriumph Law Group represents injured individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death matters. Its Phoenix office is located at 1221 E. Osborn Road, Suite 201, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.For more information about Gary Kester, a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, visit or call 602-595-5559.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Gary Kester

Triumph Law Group

+1 602-595-5559

email us here

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Gary Kester of Triumph Law Group Earns Life Membership in Million Dollar Advocates Forum News Provided By Triumph Law Group September 30, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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