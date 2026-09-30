Recent Market Analysis Of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins: Trends And Future Projections By TBRC

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for unsaturated synthetic polyester resins has witnessed noteworthy expansion recently, driven by several industry demands and technological advancements. This sector is set to continue its upward trajectory as various end-use applications push the need for stronger and more durable composite materials. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and future trends shaping this market.

Steady Growth in Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Size

The unsaturated synthetic polyester resins market has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $11.1 billion in 2025 to $11.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This upward momentum during the historical period is largely due to the growing demand for composite materials used in construction, the increasing adoption of fiberglass reinforced plastics in industrial machinery, and expanding applications in the marine and transportation sectors. Additionally, the surge in wind energy production, which relies heavily on composite materials, and the need for materials that are both durable and corrosion-resistant have significantly contributed to this growth.

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Future Growth Prospects for Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong performance, reaching $14.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This forecasted expansion is backed by rising requirements for lightweight components in the automotive industry and a growing shift toward more sustainable resin options. The renewable energy infrastructure is also expanding rapidly, further driving demand. Moreover, aerospace applications increasingly rely on advanced composite materials, while there is a heightened interest in high-strength molded products. Key trends anticipated during this period include a surge in bio-based unsaturated polyester resin formulations, the development of polyester resins with low styrene emissions, and the growing use of thermosetting resin systems that offer both high performance and lightweight properties, especially for corrosion-resistant applications.

Understanding Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins and Their Properties

Unsaturated synthetic polyester resins are thermosetting polymers created through the polycondensation of unsaturated dicarboxylic acids or anhydrides with diols. These resins feature reactive double bonds that enable cross-linking, typically when cured with vinyl monomers such as styrene. This curing process results in a rigid three-dimensional network. These resins are prized for their mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and versatility, making them ideal for manufacturing durable composite materials used across various industries.

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Construction Industry's Role in Driving Market Growth

The construction sector is a key driver behind the expanding demand for unsaturated synthetic polyester resins. This industry encompasses all activities related to the planning, design, development, and maintenance of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Rapid urbanization is fueling the need for new residential and commercial spaces, as well as infrastructure upgrades. Unsaturated polyester resins serve the construction sector by providing lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable materials used in reinforced plastics, panels, pipes, and coatings, resulting in enhanced structural performance and longevity.

Recent Construction Production Statistics Highlighting Market Demand

For instance, in June 2025, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported a 3.0% increase in construction production in the euro area and a 2.5% rise across the EU in April 2025 compared to the same month in the previous year. This growth in construction activity further strengthens the demand for unsaturated synthetic polyester resins, as these materials help meet the performance and durability requirements of modern building projects.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the unsaturated synthetic polyester resins market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing area in the forecast period. The market report covers other significant regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Recent Market Analysis of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins: Trends and Future Projections by TBRC News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 30, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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