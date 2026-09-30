Thailand: Vice Minister For Foreign Affairs Attends High-Level Ministerial Side Event On African Leadership And Partnerships For Prevention And Peacebuilding: Advancing National Peace Infrastructures

On 25 September 2026, H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the High-Level Ministerial side event on“African Leadership and Partnerships for Prevention and Peacebuilding: Advancing National Peace Infrastructures,” co-hosted by Egypt, Kenya, the United Nations Peacebuilding and Peace Support Office (PBPSO), and the African Union (AU) during the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) at the African Union Mission in New York.

In his statement, the Vice Minister commended Africa's leadership and experience in the peacebuilding process in the region, aligning with the principle of national leadership and ownership. He also reaffirmed Thailand's determination to strengthen its partnerships with Africa, emphasizing that sustainable development is essential for durable peace. In this regard, Thailand has applied the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) through the deployment of its military engineering contingent serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Furthermore, Thailand supports stronger cooperation between regions, particularly ASEAN and the African Union to exchange experiences and knowledge in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Thailand's participation in this side event builds upon the visit to Africa by H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in August 2026. This reflects Thailand's steadfast commitment to deepening cooperation with Africa in all dimensions, including through the Thailand - Africa Initiative (TAI), with a view to promoting lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Thailand and Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.