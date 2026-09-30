Uganda High Commission Participates In The 6Th Colours Of Africa Event In Bangkok

The Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur participated in the 6th Colours of Africa Event held on 28th September 2026 in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand. Uganda was represented by H.E. Amb. Dr. Betty Bigombe, High Commissioner, accompanied by Ms. Brenda Byonabye.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and was graced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow. At the exhibition, the Mission showcased Uganda's coffee, tourism and investment opportunities. It also participated in a business networking session to promote trade, tourism and investment between Uganda and Thailand.

According to World Bank WITS (2023), Uganda's exports to Thailand were USD 0.79 million compared to imports of USD 98.2 million, creating a trade imbalance but significant growth headroom. In 2024, bilateral trade increased by USD 59 million, underscoring momentum. With Uganda's exports dominated by low-value raw materials and hides, there is strong potential to grow value-added exports in coffee, leather products, textiles and agro-processing.

The engagement strengthened bilateral cooperation and advanced Economic and Commercial Diplomacy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia.