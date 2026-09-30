Ghana-Philippines To Deepen Cooperation In Trade And Investment As Philippines Prepares To Open Embassy In Ghana

Ghana and the Philippines have agreed to deepen trade and investment, convene business fora in both countries and establish a chamber of commerce.

This was affirmed during an impactful meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the well-regarded Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Her Excellency Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA in New York.

Honourable Ablakwa conveyed Ghana's commendation to the Government of the Philippines for deciding to open an Embassy in Ghana later this year for the first time in the cherished Ghana-Philippines bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to exchange ideas and expertise on labour mobility agreements.

Long live Ghana-Philippines relations!!.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.