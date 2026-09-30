Liberia: President Boakai Extols People's Republic Of China On Its 77Th Founding Day

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the government and people of the People's Republic of China on the occasion marking that country's 77th Founding Anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to his H.E. Xi Jinping, President Joseph Boakai on behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in his own name, extended best wishes through President Xi to the government and people of China as they celebrate this historic day.

The Liberian leader reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and strategic partnership happily subsisting between the two countries and peoples. President Boakai said Liberia deeply values its longstanding relations with China and remains appreciative of China's continue cooperation and support toward the national development.

“it is my sincere hope that the close friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Liberia and China will continue to grow from strength to strength, as we work together to advance the share aspirations of our peoples for peace, development, and prosperity”, President Boakai said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Liberia.