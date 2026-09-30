Uganda: Government (Govt) Allays Concerns Over City Square

Government has allayed concerns over the development of City [Constitution] Square, probably the last green space within Kampala City, with the establishment of a shopping mall complex.

This follows concerns by the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, who alluded to a letter by President Museveni regarding a proposal for the development of a solar-powered eco-friendly modern commercial and business complex at city square.

This was during the plenary sitting presided over by Speaker Jacob Oboth on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

The LOP expressed concern over Parliament's absence in the matter, noting that Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has previously sought Parliament approval on several matters including requests to lease out prime plots of land.

“I thought Parliament should not be locked outside, and then we end up doing a post-mortem. Is it actually true that government is considering giving away one of the few remaining green spaces we have in our city? We should be looking to create a lot more green spaces instead,” said Ssenyonyi.

In a 30 August 2026 directive the President tasked the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon. Minsa Kabanda, to evaluate businessman Hassan Bulwadda's proposal to redevelop the square.

The Minister was also tasked to discuss the proposal with KCCA, and give a report back to the President.

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Hon. David Bahati, told Parliament that the President's letter was internal in nature, and was referred to the relevant Ministers for review.

“The letter asked the Ministers to study the proposal and give advice, and the proposal is indeed being studied. So, there is no cause for alarm,” Bahati said.

Meanwhile businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba has since laid claim on the same prime piece of land, telling the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on 23 September 2026 that he is pursuing compensation from government following the cancellation of his company's agreement to redevelop the property.

He noted that in 2001, his company, HABA Group, won the tender to redevelop the City Square and paid the then Kampala City Council (KCC) a shs1.6 billion premium for the project, adding that proposed redevelopment would have preserved the green space above the square.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.