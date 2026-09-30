Bitcoin Etfs Keep $3.1B Inflow Run As Ether Fund Flows Turn Negative

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) kept drawing fresh capital for a ninth straight trading day, extending a momentum streak that has already amassed about $3.1 billion in net inflows. Meanwhile, spot Ether and Zcash products moved in the opposite direction, underscoring how rotation within crypto ETF flows remains uneven across assets.

According to SoSoValue, US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $66.2 million on Tuesday. That added to a broader run of inflows-bringing net inflows over the streak to roughly $3.1 billion. Year-to-date, Bitcoin ETF net inflows have reached approximately $1 billion.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $66.2 million in Tuesday inflows, extending net inflows to nine trading days. SoSoValue data shows the winning streak totals roughly $3.1 billion, with about $1 billion in net inflows for the year so far. US spot Ether ETFs ended a seven-day inflow streak with about $3 million in net outflows on Tuesday. Zcash ETFs snapped a six-day inflow streak after recording about $8 million in net outflows on Monday. Market sentiment cooled slightly: Alternative's Crypto Fear & Greed Index slipped to 71 (“Greed”).

Key takeawaysBitcoin ETFs extend inflows, but the rally faces friction

The persistence of inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs suggests institutional and retail demand has remained steady even as broader market conditions show signs of pause. SoSoValue's figures place Bitcoin's ETF performance squarely in the“risk-on” camp: the current streak has continued to stack net inflows day after day.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin traded around $83,567, down 0.4% over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. While that's only a modest decline, it aligns with the idea that upside momentum may be becoming harder to sustain-particularly for an asset that has recently benefited from renewed interest in regulated access.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital, told Cointelegraph that rising crude prices are weighing on non-yielding assets, contributing to a pause in Bitcoin's advance. Rodda also said Bitcoin could struggle to regain upward momentum as energy-price risks persist, even as its technical outlook remains“quite constructive.”

Ether ETF flows reverse after a strong run

Not all crypto ETF products mirrored Bitcoin's strength. Spot Ether ETFs ended a seven-day inflow streak with roughly $3 million in net outflows on Tuesday, according to SoSoValue.

Despite the reversal, the broader context remains notable. SoSoValue data indicates Ether ETFs had attracted more than $851 million over the prior seven sessions, lifting cumulative net inflows to about $14 billion. The key signal for investors is not that Ether demand has vanished-but that the market's willingness to add risk to ETH exposure has become more selective than it has been for BTC exposure.

For traders and allocators, this kind of cross-product divergence can matter because it often reflects shifting expectations for where capital will find the strongest relative momentum. When Bitcoin continues to pull inflows while Ether cools, it can suggest investors are prioritizing BTC 's role in the“core” part of crypto portfolios, at least in the near term.

Zcash ETFs break inflow streak as flows thin

Spot Zcash ETFs also saw a break in their recent pattern. Earlier in the week, Zcash ETFs snapped a six-day inflow streak after recording about $8 million in net outflows on Monday, as reported by SoSoValue.

Although Zcash is a smaller player in the crypto ETF landscape compared with Bitcoin and Ether, the shift still highlights a broader theme: inflows are not uniformly migrating across the altcoin complex. Instead, they appear to be concentrated-at least temporarily-around Bitcoin while select alternatives experience pullbacks.

Sentiment softens as the market weighs macro pressures

Outside ETF flows, crypto market sentiment showed a modest cooling. Alternative's Crypto Fear & Greed Index slipped to 71 from 73 a day earlier, remaining in“Greed” territory.

That backdrop helps explain why ETF inflows alone may not translate directly into sustained price acceleration. If macro variables are exerting pressure on non-yielding assets-as Rodda argued with respect to crude prices-then even steady ETF demand may be fighting headwinds from broader risk appetite and cost-of-carry considerations.

For market participants, the combination of steady Bitcoin ETF inflows and weakening sentiment can act as an early warning: demand may remain present, but the market may need clearer catalysts to convert that inflow momentum into stronger spot price follow-through.

Investors should watch whether Ether and Zcash see additional outflow days or quickly bounce back after their streaks ended. At the same time, Bitcoin ETF flows will be closely monitored for signs of whether the ninth-day streak turns into a longer run-or whether macro pressure starts to show up in net creations across the broader ETF complex.

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