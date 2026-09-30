No Change Of Guard Ceremony At Rashtrapati Bhavan On Oct 3

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on October 3, 2026, at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The decision has been officially conveyed through a press communique about this traditional military event held at the presidential residence.

The Change of Guard is a time-honoured ceremonial parade that showcases the precision, discipline and heritage of the Indian Armed Forces. It is usually conducted at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and attracts a large number of visitors, including tourists, students and citizens who come to witness the colourful spectacle of marching contingents, military bands and the formal transfer of duties between units.

On this occasion, authorities have confirmed that the ceremony scheduled for October 3 will not be held. No alternative date has been announced in the available information. Members of the public who had planned to attend the event are advised to take note of the cancellation and avoid travelling to the venue on that day.

The Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan remains a significant venue for national ceremonies and state functions. The Change of Guard has long been an integral part of the official calendar, reflecting the continuity of military tradition and the dignity of the highest office of the land. Its temporary suspension on the given date is therefore of public interest.

Visitors and those interested in the ceremony are requested to check official channels of the President's Secretariat or related authorities for any further updates or revised schedules. As of now, the only confirmed information is that the event will not be conducted on October 3, 2026.

The Change of Guard is a formal military ceremony performed at prominent sites worldwide, including Buckingham Palace in London, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington. It showcases discipline and tradition as soldiers formally hand over duties in a colourful public spectacle.