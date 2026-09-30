Education-Skills Integration Vital To Professionalise Jewellery Industry: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Industry leaders on Wednesday stressed the need to integrate formal education with skill-based training to ensure the long-term growth of India's jewellery sector and preserve its rich tradition of craftsmanship.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event here, experts said artisans remain the backbone of the jewellery industry, but attracting younger generations to the profession has become an increasing challenge.

They argued that linking jewellery-making skills with recognised academic qualifications and certifications could make the sector more appealing to students and young professionals.

Vinod Bamalwa, Director of Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons and Chairman of the National Expert Committee on Jewellery and Lifestyle at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said the industry is facing a shortage of young artisans as fewer people are choosing jewellery craftsmanship as a career.

According to him, one of the key reasons is the lack of formal recognition of jewellery-making as a structured vocational education pathway.

He said that integrating technical skills with degree and certification programmes could help elevate the profession's status and attract more talent to the sector.

Bamalwa noted that efforts are underway to introduce jewellery manufacturing and related technical subjects to students at the school level, with industry participation playing a key role in designing and supporting such programmes.

He said the industry has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the government to build a stronger talent pipeline.

Subhankar Sen, Co-Chairman of the ICC National Expert Committee on Jewellery and Lifestyle and Managing Director and CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said West Bengal has long been a hub of jewellery craftsmanship, with artisans from the state contributing significantly to jewellery centres across the country, including Mumbai, Surat and southern India.

Sen pointed out that jewellery education extends far beyond the art of making ornaments and encompasses areas such as metallurgy, marketing, sales techniques and product management.

Introducing such subjects at school and college levels, he said, could open up employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.

He emphasised that combining education with practical skill development is essential if the jewellery sector is to evolve into a more organised and professionally managed industry.