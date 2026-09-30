Kottayam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Chip Unit In Peruva!

Kottayam: A major fire broke out at an under-construction chip manufacturing factory in Kunnappally near Peruva in Kottayam district. The incident took place at a facility named PCB Express, which is owned by a native of Thalayolaparambu. The factory was being prepared to manufacture computer chips and motherboards and was expected to be inaugurated in December.

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According to initial reports, the fire may have started following a short circuit in an air conditioner installed at the facility. The blaze reportedly spread inside the under-construction unit, prompting an immediate alert to the fire and rescue services.

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Fire and rescue personnel from Kaduthuruthy rushed to the location after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters began efforts to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

The facility was still under construction and had not begun manufacturing operations. The owners had been preparing the unit for its planned inauguration in December. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be confirmed. Officials are continuing firefighting operations at the site. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are expected after the situation is brought under control and a detailed inspection is carried out.