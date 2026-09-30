Palakkad: Mother Confesses To Killing Two Children In Water Tank! Read Details

Palakkad: The death of two siblings in a water tank at Menonpara in Kozhinjampara, Palakkad, is actually a murder, police said. Police confirmed the mother killed the children. The mother, Nivedya, confessed to the crime. Police took Nivedya into custody. The father, John Kumar, said he already had suspicions about the deaths of his babies.

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Just yesterday, the kids, aged five and three, were found dead in a bathroom water tank. The victims are five-year-old Jenifer Juliet and three-year-old Robin Christopher. They are the children of Kozhinjampara native John Kumar. At that time, only Nivedya and the children were in the house. During the later questioning, the mother Nivedya admitted to the crime.

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