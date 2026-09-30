PASHA Holding Continues To Support The AFAQ Project (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Holding continues to support the“Aqrar Fəaliyyətli Azərbaycan Qadınları” (AFAQ) project, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, with the aim of contributing to the development of women's entrepreneurship in agriculture.

The AFAQ project aims to support women engaged in agriculture and the agricultural value chain in developing their businesses, enhancing their knowledge and skills, expanding their access to markets, and creating new employment opportunities. Within the framework of the project, women farmers receive support in various areas to expand their business activities and ensure sustainable development.

The key areas of the project include consulting support, knowledge and skills development, marketing and sales support, as well as technical assistance. Particular attention is also paid to enhancing participants' knowledge and skills in business, marketing, and e-commerce.

In addition to encouraging women's participation in agricultural entrepreneurship, the AFAQ project contributes to increasing employment opportunities in rural areas, improving the social well-being of local communities, and strengthening women's economic participation.

The scale of the AFAQ project has expanded significantly over the years. While 32 women farmers received support within the project in 2020, this figure reached 110 farmers in 2025, representing more than a threefold increase compared with the project's first year. Meanwhile, according to the results covering January-September 2026, 76 farmers received material and technical support, while the farms of 88 women farmers were visited and assessed. These figures demonstrate the expansion of both the project's reach and the range of support opportunities provided to women farmers over the years.

It should be noted that women's empowerment is an important focus of PASHA Holding's CSR strategy. In this area, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries implement various projects, including AFAQ, “Ana Sahibkar,”“Women Bazaar,”“Support for the Social Development of Single Mothers,” and other initiatives.