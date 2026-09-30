Global Personalized Medicine Market Report 2026-2034: Product, Application, End User, Country, And Company Analysis Genomics And AI Propel Market To US$ 1.07 Trillion

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Personalized Medicine Market Report by Product, Application, End Users, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personalized medicine market is expected to expand from an estimated US$ 585.53 Billion in 2025 to US$ 1.07 trillion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.03% from 2026 to 2034. Advances in genomics, biotechnology, precision diagnostics, targeted therapies, and healthcare data analytics are accelerating adoption across major clinical applications and geographic markets.

Personalized Medicine Market Outlook

Personalized medicine is becoming increasingly important in oncology, cardiovascular care, rare diseases, genetic disorders, neurology, infectious diseases, and chronic disease management. Genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics help healthcare providers select treatments aligned with a patient's genetic and biological profile. This approach can improve treatment efficacy, reduce adverse reactions, support earlier diagnosis, and limit unnecessary interventions.

Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions are increasing their investment in precision healthcare. The integration of artificial intelligence, big data, next-generation sequencing, and digital health platforms is strengthening the analysis of genomic and clinical information while supporting more informed treatment decisions.

Key Personalized Medicine Market Growth Drivers

Advances in Genomics and Genetic Testing

Rapid progress in genomic sequencing and genetic testing is improving the speed and accuracy of patient profiling. Declining testing costs are also making these technologies accessible to a broader population. Genomic research continues to identify disease-associated mutations and biomarkers, supporting new diagnostic tools and targeted therapies for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic conditions.

In January 2026, Diploid Genomics, Inc. (DGI), an AI-driven Advanced Genomics Analytics company, announced a partnership with health-tech venture capital firm Healthier Capital under the leadership of genomics pioneer J. Craig Venter, Ph.D. The collaboration reflects growing commercial interest in advanced genomic analytics.

Demand for Targeted and Effective Therapies

Demand for treatments that deliver stronger outcomes with fewer complications is supporting personalized medicine market growth. Targeted therapies can help clinicians identify medications that are more likely to benefit specific patient groups, particularly in cancer care. This can reduce treatment failure, avoid unnecessary medication use, and improve healthcare resource allocation.

In January 2026, MedPark Hospital expanded its genomic medicine services by launching a Genomics Laboratory at The Forum, MedPark Hospital. The facility supports precision medicine through treatment planning based on individual genetic profiles.

Investment in Biotechnology and Precision Healthcare

Governments, healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, and private investors are funding research in precision diagnostics, molecular biology, biobanks, targeted drug development, and healthcare analytics. These investments are helping move personalized medicine from specialized research environments into broader clinical use.

The European Partnership for Personalised Medicine (EP PerMed) was launched in October 2023 with 49 partners. The initiative supports research, innovation, implementation, and the integration of precision medicine into European healthcare systems.

Market Challenges

High costs remain a major barrier to the adoption of genetic testing, advanced diagnostics, and targeted treatments. Personalized medicine often requires specialized laboratories, sophisticated equipment, extensive research, and trained professionals. Limited insurance coverage can further restrict patient access, particularly in developing economies.

Data privacy and regulatory compliance also present significant challenges. Genomic and clinical information must be protected against unauthorized access and misuse. Healthcare organizations must also address inconsistent regulatory requirements, limited interoperability, infrastructure gaps, and shortages of professionals qualified to interpret complex genomic data. Continued investment in secure data systems, workforce development, reimbursement frameworks, and clinical standards will be essential for wider adoption.

Product and Application Insights

Personalized medicine therapeutics represent a major market segment as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies develop treatments based on genetic profiles, disease characteristics, and biomarkers. These therapies are gaining importance in oncology, autoimmune disease, rare genetic disorders, and other complex conditions.

Personalized medicine diagnostics are also expected to record strong demand. Genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, companion diagnostics, biomarkers, and next-generation sequencing support disease risk assessment, early detection, treatment selection, and patient monitoring.

Oncology remains one of the largest applications for personalized medicine. Genetic mutation analysis enables the selection of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and precision medicines designed to attack cancer cells while limiting damage to healthy tissue. Personalized cardiovascular medicine is also expanding through genetic screening, biomarker analysis, preventive care, and medication selection for hypertension, heart failure, and arrhythmias.

Hospitals are central to market adoption because they provide advanced diagnostics, genetic testing, specialist care, and treatment programs. Collaboration among hospitals, academic institutions, diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical companies is strengthening the clinical implementation of precision healthcare.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States leads the global personalized medicine market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, extensive research capabilities, and high adoption of genomic technologies. In September 2025, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health announced a research and development opportunity under its Treating Hereditary Rare Diseases with In Vivo Precision Genetic Medicines (THRIVE) program. The initiative is intended to accelerate the development of precision genetic medicines for hereditary rare diseases.

The United Kingdom market is benefiting from genetic research, molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and collaboration among healthcare organizations and biotechnology companies. In February 2024, the AI-focused NextGen project received €7.6 million (£6.4 million) through the European Union's Horizon Europe program to support personalized therapies for cardiovascular disease.

India is recording rapid growth as healthcare infrastructure improves and demand rises for advanced cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular care. Expanding genomic research, biotechnology capabilities, diagnostic centers, and medical tourism are supporting market development. Government measures introduced in February 2026 placed additional emphasis on genomics, precision diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Saudi Arabia is investing in precision medicine as part of its broader healthcare transformation. In October 2025, PGxAI partnered with Riyadh-based Najashi Holding to incorporate AI and genomics into the country's healthcare infrastructure. The collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to improve treatment outcomes through AI-based pharmacogenomics.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medical Care Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

By Application



Oncology

Infectious disease

Neurology or Psychiatry

Cardiovascular Others

By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes Others

Geographic Coverage

The personalized medicine industry analysis covers 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key markets include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Companies Covered



Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

AbbVie Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Continued innovation among these organizations is expected to shape competition across personalized medicine therapeutics, precision diagnostics, genomic testing, and data-driven healthcare solutions through 2034.

Key Attributes

