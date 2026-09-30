Innventure (INV) Faces Securities Fraud Class Action Amid Questions Over Darknx Project Bookings Removal, Stock Drops Hagens Berman

Innventure, Inc. ($INV) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Innventure's statements about Accelsius' arrangement with DarkNX, a purported global digital infrastructure company, under which DarkNX would deploy Accelsius' NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada.

More specifically, the company has characterized the project as“the largest two-phase, direct-to-chip deployment to date, signaling a major shift toward large-scale industry adoption of next-generation cooling.” In addition, during the Class Period, Innventure assured investors that the DarkNX project is“proceeding as expected with initial deliveries expected in 2026.”

The company's narrative began to come into question on May 28, 2026. That day, forensic research firm Morpheus Research published“Innventure: The Latest Iteration Of A Decades-Long Grift Propped Up By A Fake 300MW Data Center Deal.” According to the Morpheus report, there was“zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project.”

The report said“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” Quoting a former Accelsius employee, when asked about DarkNX, the former employee reportedly said“'we've never heard of the company'” and“'there's no data center.'”

On August 13, 2026, Innventure's narrative fully unraveled, when the company revealed“that the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available.” Accordingly, the company removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings and suspended its 2026 revenue and cash flow expectations.

As a result of these revelations, between May 27, 2026 (the day before Morpheus' report) and August 14, 2026, the price of Innventure shares crumbled $4.795, or a whopping 74%.

If you invested in Innventure and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Innventure should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...