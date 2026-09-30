Malaysia Recommerce Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2021-2030 - 60+ Kpis By Channel And Category US$2.67 Billion Opportunity By 2030 As Resale Models Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benchmark key players, identify high-potential categories and channels, and target consumers by demographics, city tier, device, and payment preferences

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia recommerce market is projected to grow by 14.7% on an annual basis, reaching US$1.67 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 18.3% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2026-2030. By 2030, market value is forecast to reach approximately US$2.67 billion, compared with US$1.46 billion in 2025.

This data-centric report examines Malaysia recommerce market trends, growth opportunities, competitive risks and investment prospects. It includes more than 60 country-level KPIs, supported by 40+ tables and 60+ charts, with historical data and forecasts covering 2021 to 2030. The analysis addresses transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value and market share developments across the national recommerce ecosystem.

Comprehensive Malaysia Recommerce Market Segmentation

The report evaluates peer-to-peer and business-led resale activity across consumer segments, product categories, sales channels and resale formats. Coverage includes the following areas:



Market size and growth dynamics: Gross merchandise value, average transaction value and transaction volume trends.

Sector analysis: Retail shopping, home improvement and other sectors.

Retail categories: Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor & Essentials, Books, Toys & Hobbies, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Sports & Fitness Equipment and other product categories.

Recommerce channels: Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs.

Sales models: Resale, rental, refurbishment and Certified Pre-Owned products.

Digital engagement: Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale and Social Media Driven Resale.

Platform types: Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms.

Devices and operating systems: Mobile vs Desktop usage, including Android and iOS.

Geographic penetration: Recommerce activity across Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities. Payment instruments: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, Other Digital Payments and Cash.

Consumer and Competitive Intelligence

The Malaysia recommerce market analysis provides market share estimates for key players and evaluates consumer demand across age group, income level and gender. It also assesses purchasing patterns based on product condition, fulfilment speed and seller professionalization. These insights support a more precise understanding of platform preferences, transaction behaviour and demand patterns across major demographic and geographic segments.

Competitive intelligence enables businesses and investors to benchmark leading recommerce companies, assess category leadership and monitor changes in platform positioning. Channel-level analysis also tracks the performance of C2C, B2C and retailer-led trade-in programs, alongside changes in engagement across apps, websites and social media platforms.

Strategic Value of the Report



Identify growth and innovation opportunities: Evaluate how resale, refurbishment and rental models have developed and how market participants are adapting their strategies.

Assess market dynamics: Examine demand drivers and structural changes influencing retail shopping, automotive, home improvement and related categories.

Support market sizing: Use historical and forecast data for gross merchandise value, transaction volume and average transaction value to assess scale and monetization patterns.

Benchmark competitors: Compare key recommerce players by market share, category strength and strategic positioning.

Understand digital engagement: Analyze how mobile apps, websites and social media channels influence consumer acquisition and transaction flows. Strengthen consumer targeting: Apply demographic, payment, device and city-level insights to support market entry, product development and customer engagement strategies.

The research follows established industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased assessment of Malaysia's recommerce market. Its combination of detailed forecasts, transaction KPIs, competitive analysis and consumer intelligence is designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation and data-driven decision-making through 2030.

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