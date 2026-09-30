Regulatory Compliance Training For Dietary Supplements In The US, EU And Canada Navigate Evolving GMP, Labeling And Claims Rules To Reduce Risk And Accelerate Market Access (Aug 12Th-Aug 13Th, 2026)
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada (Aug 12th - Aug 13th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Producing nutraceutical products that meet rigorous quality standards requires the effective application of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). Manufacturers must consider technological feasibility, product safety, ingredient performance, testing requirements, and cost efficiency throughout formulation and production. This dietary supplement formulation training provides practical guidance on these critical areas while addressing the regulatory responsibilities of companies operating in the US dietary supplement market.
Designed for business owners, manufacturing unit directors, quality professionals, formulators, distributors, and regulatory personnel, the course offers an engaging alternative to one-sided seminars. Participants will gain actionable insights that can help strengthen compliance programs, improve manufacturing operations, and reduce the risk of FDA warning letters, injunctions, audit findings, and other regulatory actions.
Course Overview
The expanding dietary supplement market has created significant opportunities, but it has also increased scrutiny of product quality, efficacy, safety, and regulatory compliance. Manufacturers and distributors must ensure that products are appropriately formulated, tested, documented, and produced in accordance with applicable requirements. Failure to establish robust procedures can result in deficient products, inconsistent quality, inaccurate specifications, and compliance concerns.
Over-the-counter availability and rapid market growth have also contributed to misunderstandings about the standards dietary supplements must meet. This training addresses those gaps by examining the relationship between formulation, manufacturing controls, ingredient characteristics, stability, testing, and FDA expectations.
Participants will receive a comprehensive introduction to planning and managing dietary supplement manufacturing operations. The program also explores potential issues that may arise during product testing and explains how formulation decisions can affect quality, stability, performance, and regulatory outcomes. By connecting scientific considerations with operational requirements, the course helps attendees develop more reliable processes and make informed decisions throughout the product lifecycle.
Benefits of Dietary Supplement Regulatory Compliance Training
- Develop a clearer understanding of FDA expectations for dietary supplement manufacturers and distributors. Review the rules, records, and operating practices that support successful regulatory audits. Identify opportunities to improve GMP systems and strengthen manufacturing unit operations. Examine the physical and chemical properties of dietary supplement ingredients. Understand the role of stability studies, product categorization, and testing protocols. Apply formulation techniques that address multiple quality and compliance checkpoints. Recognize common testing challenges before they affect production schedules or product release. Support consistent product quality through better formulation, documentation, and process controls.
Two-Day Dietary Supplement Training Program
This detailed seminar is delivered over 2 days and combines regulatory knowledge with practical formulation and manufacturing considerations. The first day focuses on dietary supplement regulation in the US, providing participants with essential context for evaluating FDA requirements and their impact on business and production activities.
Topics include FDA expectations, GMP requirements, audit preparation, ingredient properties, stability studies, product categorization, testing concerns, manufacturing controls, and formulation checkpoints. The training is structured to help attendees connect regulatory obligations with everyday operational decisions rather than treating compliance as a separate function.
Professionals who complete this dietary supplement course will be better prepared to assess current practices, identify compliance risks, and support the development of safe, stable, and consistently manufactured nutraceutical products. Enrollment provides access to industry-focused guidance that can be applied to formulation strategy, quality management, manufacturing oversight, and regulatory readiness.
Who Should Attend:
The course is designed to benefit professionals associated with different departments of dietary supplement manufacturing units, such as:
- Quality testing and assurance: Helps them understand the basic parameters of testing the final product and by-products. In-house auditors: Assists them in doing strict audits to avoid product recalls and FDA inspection failures Suppliers and distributors: Makes them aware of licensing, marketing, and basic compliance related to dietary supplement distributions. Labelling and packaging: Labels play an essential role in maintaining transparency about the ingredients. Hence, one must give the highest priority to the norms associated with labeling and packaging. This course consists of 3 rounds of discussion on this topic.
Day 1 Agenda
- An Overview of Dietary Supplement What is a dietary supplement all about? Supplements vs. Pharmaceuticals OTC Drugs Conventional Foods Medical foods Natural products Herbal medicinal products Organizations and Regulatory Structure FDA Assembly concerning Dietary Supplements Industry Groups History of Dietary Supplement Regulation Early History DSHEA Code of Federal Regulations Manufacturing Considerations Company & Facility Registration GMP Requirements GMP inspections Dietary Ingredients What qualifies as a dietary ingredient? New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA Labelling Considerations Display Panels & Layout Supplement Facts Panel Labelling Claims Health claims Disease Claims Structure/Function claims Disclaimers/Substantiation Notification of labeling claims to FDA Dietary Supplement Labeling Act Advertising Considerations FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction Enforcement Expressed vs. Implied Claims Exercises & examples Disclosures Claim Substantiation Testimonials
Day 2 Agenda
Day 2 of the seminar covers food supplement regulations in the EU. Topics include:
- Overview What is a food supplement? Borderline products Medicinal Foods Organizations and Regulatory Structure EU Regulatory Structure Industry Groups Supplement Regulation Early History Food Supplement Directive Manufacturing Considerations Company & Facility Registration GMP Requirements Dietary Ingredients What qualifies as a dietary ingredient? Ingredient safety RDA vs RDI DRV vs % Daily Value Labeling Considerations Display Panels & Layout Labeling Claims Health claims Disease Claims Reduction of Disease Risk Claims Nutrition Claims Notification requirements Advertising Considerations Enforcement Claim Substantiation Natural Health Product Regulation in Canada What is a Natural Health Product? Canadian Regulatory Structure Health Canada Canadian Health Products Directorate National Health Products Regulation Differences between Canada and US Supplements monographs Requirements for pre-market approval Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada Labelling Considerations Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers
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