China Biopsy Devices Market Report 2026-2034 By Product, Imaging Technology, End User, City, And Company Image-Guided Diagnostics Propel Market To US$1.16 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Biopsy Device Market Report by Products, Imaging Technology, End User and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China biopsy devices market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.03% from 2026 to 2034. Valued at approximately US$ 628.53 million in 2025, the market is forecast to reach US$ 1.16 billion by 2034. Rising cancer incidence, stronger awareness of early diagnosis, healthcare infrastructure development, and growing adoption of precision diagnostic technologies are expected to support market growth.

China Biopsy Devices Market Outlook

Demand for biopsy devices in China is increasing as hospitals and diagnostic centers strengthen their cancer detection capabilities. Biopsy procedures are used across breast, lung, liver, prostate, and gastrointestinal applications, frequently with ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, or stereotactic guidance to improve sampling accuracy.

The shift toward minimally invasive procedures is also supporting wider adoption. Healthcare providers are investing in image-guided, vacuum-assisted, automated, and smart biopsy technologies that can improve procedural efficiency, reduce recovery time, and enhance patient outcomes. Domestic medical device manufacturers are increasing research and development activity, creating opportunities for more cost-effective products and reducing reliance on imported equipment.

Rising Cancer Incidence and Early Diagnosis

China's cancer burden remains a primary driver of biopsy device demand. Urbanization, pollution, demographic change, and lifestyle-related risk factors have contributed to the prevalence of lung, breast, liver, prostate, and other cancers. As early diagnosis can improve treatment planning and patient survival, healthcare professionals and patients are placing greater emphasis on cancer screening and timely tissue sampling.

Government-backed awareness and screening programs are encouraging more people to undergo diagnostic evaluations. Expansion of healthcare services in urban and semi-urban areas is also increasing access to biopsy procedures. Historical data recorded approximately 364,800 new liver cancer cases and 318,800 related deaths in China in 2014, with the highest incidence and mortality rates reported in western regions. Although liver cancer incidence and mortality declined annually between 2000 and 2014 and are projected to fall further through 2030, the overall cancer burden continues to sustain demand for accurate diagnostic equipment.

Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Image-guided and vacuum-assisted biopsy systems are improving the precision of tissue collection while limiting patient discomfort and procedural complications. Integration with ultrasound, CT, and MRI technologies enables clinicians to locate suspicious tissue more accurately, including lesions in difficult-to-access areas.

Advanced hospitals and diagnostic centers are adopting automated systems to improve workflow and procedural consistency. Chinese manufacturers are also developing competitively priced biopsy needles, guidance platforms, and related products. Broader innovation in minimally invasive medical technology is reflected in the March 2025 approval granted by China's National Medical Products Administration to MicroPort MedBot's Toumai SP Laparoscopic Surgical Robot for clinical applications in urology, general surgery, and gynecology.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion and Government Support

Investment in hospitals, cancer treatment facilities, diagnostic services, and regional healthcare networks is improving access to biopsy procedures. Development programs targeting underserved and rural areas may create additional opportunities for device manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers.

Private healthcare participation and foreign investment are also influencing the competitive environment. In September 2024, China's Ministry of Commerce and healthcare authorities announced policies permitting fully foreign-owned hospitals in selected cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, while easing restrictions on foreign direct investment in healthcare institutions. These measures may accelerate access to advanced medical technologies and international clinical expertise.

High Equipment and Procedure Costs

Advanced biopsy systems can require substantial investment in equipment, imaging infrastructure, maintenance, consumables, and professional training. Large hospitals in major cities are generally better positioned to absorb these costs than smaller facilities in less developed regions. Patient expenses may also limit access where insurance coverage or reimbursement remains insufficient.

Uneven Urban and Rural Healthcare Access

Major cities benefit from advanced hospitals, experienced specialists, and modern diagnostic equipment, while some rural communities have limited access to biopsy services. Patients may need to travel long distances for diagnostic procedures, and shortages of trained professionals can restrict service availability. Continued investment in regional facilities, workforce development, and affordable technologies will be important for reducing this disparity.

Product and Technology Trends

Needle-Based Guns are gaining traction for core needle procedures because automated and semi-automated mechanisms support efficient, consistent sample collection. Demand is reinforced by cancer screening activity and the preference for minimally invasive diagnostics. Local manufacturers are strengthening competition by offering lower-cost alternatives suited to China's price-sensitive healthcare market.

Biopsy needles remain an important product category across fine needle aspiration and core needle procedures. Product development is focused on accuracy, safety, and patient comfort, while image guidance is improving needle placement. Expanding local production may further reduce procurement costs and increase adoption across regional medical institutions.

Lung biopsy devices represent a significant application area because of China's high lung cancer burden and the growing use of advanced diagnostic imaging. CT-guided biopsy procedures are particularly valuable for identifying and accessing suspicious tissue in the lungs, liver, and abdomen. Improvements in CT scan speed and image quality are supporting adoption, initially among major urban hospitals and increasingly across other cities.

Hospitals are expected to remain the largest End-User segment due to their central role in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Public and private hospitals are increasing their use of imaging-guidance systems, automated biopsy equipment, and advanced needles as procedure volumes rise and diagnostic capacity expands.

Regional Market Outlook



Beijing: Leading hospitals, research institutions, specialist expertise, and strong investment in medical innovation support adoption of advanced biopsy devices.

Shanghai: A developed healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, private-sector growth, and the presence of international medical companies strengthen demand for innovative diagnostic technologies.

Tianjin: Hospital expansion, government investment, and rising chronic disease incidence are supporting steady market development. Chongqing: Healthcare modernization in western China is improving access to sophisticated biopsy systems, although specialist availability and equipment access remain below levels in leading eastern cities.

China Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation

Product



Needle-Based Guns

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps Others

Application



Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Gastroenterology Biopsy Others

Technology



CT Scan

Stereotactic Guided

Ultrasound Guided

MRI Guided Others

End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Center Others

Geographic Coverage



Beijing

Shanghai

Jiangsu

Fujian

Zhejiang

Tianjin

Guangdong

Inner Mongolia

Hubei

Chongqing Rest of China

Competitive Landscape

Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis for leading participants in the China biopsy devices market.



Cardinal Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Olympus Corporation CONMED Corporation

Key Attributes

