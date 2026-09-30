York Space Systems (YSS) Investors: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Contact Hagens Berman Before October 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS) of the pending federal securities class action lawsuit and the upcoming October 30, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. The securities class action, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, covers:

All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired York common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (IPO); and All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired York securities between January 29, 2026, and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The firm urges investors who suffered substantial losses on investments in York Space securities to submit their losses now.

Critical Information Action Details Lead Plaintiff Deadline Oct. 30, 2026 Visit Official Case Page Contact An Attorney ... or 844-916-0895



What is the YSS Securities Class Action About?

The class action lawsuit alleges that in its IPO materials and throughout the class period, York Space Systems and its senior leadership made materially false and misleading statements to investors and omitted material adverse facts regarding the company's satellite software development, operational readiness, and government defense contracts.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants omitted to disclose:



Pre-Launch Software Failures: That York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched into orbit;

Jeopardized Operations and Milestones: That persistent software deficiencies jeopardized satellite operations and contractually required delivery milestones;

Undisclosed Risks to SDA Contracts: That this ongoing operational failure presented an undisclosed, acute risk to York's multi-hundred-million-dollar contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense's Space Development Agency (SDA), including critical Tranche 3 procurement funding; and Misleading Picture of Operations and Prospects: As a result, defendants' statements regarding York's manufacturing scale, technological reliability, and commercial backlog were materially false and misleading.



Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman investigating whether the company misrepresented its pre-launch onboard mission and payload software functionality and concealed persistent software deficiencies, as the suit alleges.

“We are focused if and when York management knew about the allegedly undisclosed operational failures,” said Reed Kathrein, partner at Hagens Berman.

What Can $YSS Investors Do:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) securities and suffered substantial losses, you have until October 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

To discuss your legal rights, visit or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 844-916-0895 or emailing ....

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the York Space Systems case and the firm's investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding York Space Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...