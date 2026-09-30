York Space Systems (YSS) Investors: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Contact Hagens Berman Before October 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|Critical Information
|Action Details
|Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|Oct. 30, 2026
|Visit Official Case Page
|Contact An Attorney
|... or 844-916-0895
What is the YSS Securities Class Action About?
The class action lawsuit alleges that in its IPO materials and throughout the class period, York Space Systems and its senior leadership made materially false and misleading statements to investors and omitted material adverse facts regarding the company's satellite software development, operational readiness, and government defense contracts.
Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants omitted to disclose:
- Pre-Launch Software Failures: That York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched into orbit; Jeopardized Operations and Milestones: That persistent software deficiencies jeopardized satellite operations and contractually required delivery milestones; Undisclosed Risks to SDA Contracts: That this ongoing operational failure presented an undisclosed, acute risk to York's multi-hundred-million-dollar contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense's Space Development Agency (SDA), including critical Tranche 3 procurement funding; and Misleading Picture of Operations and Prospects: As a result, defendants' statements regarding York's manufacturing scale, technological reliability, and commercial backlog were materially false and misleading.
Hagens Berman's Investigation
Hagens Berman investigating whether the company misrepresented its pre-launch onboard mission and payload software functionality and concealed persistent software deficiencies, as the suit alleges.
“We are focused if and when York management knew about the allegedly undisclosed operational failures,” said Reed Kathrein, partner at Hagens Berman.
What Can $YSS Investors Do:
If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) securities and suffered substantial losses, you have until October 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.
To discuss your legal rights, visit or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 844-916-0895 or emailing ....
If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the York Space Systems case and the firm's investigation, read more )
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding York Space Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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