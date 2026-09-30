Europe Tea Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2034 Premium, Functional, And Sustainable Teas Propel 5.97% CAGR Toward US$31.07 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost margins with premium, functional and organic teas; verify provenance and sustainability, innovate formats and packaging, and expand e-commerce and specialty retail

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Tea Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Tea Market is projected to grow from US$ 18.44 Billion in 2025 to US$ 31.07 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.97% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by rising demand for healthier beverages, premium and specialty teas, herbal and functional blends, sustainable packaging, and convenient ready-to-drink formats. Wider availability through supermarkets, online stores, specialty retailers, cafes, hotels, and restaurants is also strengthening tea consumption across Europe.

Europe Tea Market Overview

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly replacing sugary drinks with black, green, herbal, fruit, and botanical teas associated with hydration, relaxation, digestion, immunity, and general wellness. In response, manufacturers are expanding organic, clean-label, ethically sourced, and functional product ranges. Flavor innovation, biodegradable packaging, convenient preparation formats, and digital retail growth are helping brands reach new consumer groups while supporting premiumization across mature and emerging European markets.

Recent Tea Product Innovations in Europe



May 2025: Kaytea launched instant iced tea powders in the UK under its "next-generation hydration" concept. Peach & Mango, Lemon, and Classic Milk Tea varieties can be prepared with hot or cold water.

November 2024: PG Tips introduced premium black tea blends, including English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Chai, and Gold, to address changing preferences while retaining traditional British tea occasions.

July 2024: Birchall Tea launched Green Tea & Mint, combining premium green tea leaves with natural mint for consumers seeking refreshing, wellness-oriented beverages. April 2024: Typhoo expanded its Herbalistas range with Bedtime Bliss, Zen Time, Shine & Rise, Happy Place, and Daily Restore. The functional blends contain ingredients such as adaptogens, nootropics, and amino acids.

Key Europe Tea Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Green and Herbal Tea

Growing awareness of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other non-communicable diseases is encouraging consumers to adopt healthier beverage choices. The International Diabetes Federation reported that approximately 66 million people in Europe had diabetes in 2024. This environment is supporting demand for green and herbal teas, particularly products positioned around antioxidants, digestion, weight management, relaxation, and preventive wellness. Interest in natural and organic ingredients is expected to sustain category growth.

Premium and Specialty Tea Consumption

European consumers are increasingly willing to pay for distinctive flavors, verified origins, high-quality ingredients, and responsible production. According to the German Tea Association, consumers in Germany drank an average of 67.2 liters of tea and infusions per person in 2024, comprising 27.1 liters of black and green tea and 40.1 liters of fruit and herbal infusions.

Single-estate products, loose-leaf varieties, complex blends, specialty brewing equipment, premium packaging, and immersive retail experiences are elevating tea beyond a commodity purchase. Brands that communicate provenance, processing methods, organic certification, and sustainability credentials are well positioned to capture higher-value sales.

Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality

Tea growers, suppliers, and manufacturers are adopting renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, energy-efficient machinery, recyclable materials, and carbon monitoring systems. European regulations and incentives are reinforcing this transition, while consumers increasingly favor ethically sourced products with a reduced environmental footprint. Sustainability commitments are therefore becoming central to product development, packaging strategies, brand reputation, and long-term competitiveness.

Europe Tea Market Challenges

Tea prices remain vulnerable to climate change, irregular rainfall, drought, extreme temperatures, labor shortages, geopolitical uncertainty, and higher transportation costs in major producing regions. Reduced yields and inconsistent leaf quality can increase procurement expenses and place pressure on retail prices, particularly for premium products.

The industry also faces competition from specialty coffee, kombucha, functional drinks, flavored water, plant-based beverages, and vitamin-enriched refreshments. Younger consumers often prioritize portability, novel flavors, and multiple wellness benefits, requiring tea brands to invest continuously in research, marketing, packaging, and ready-to-drink innovation. Smaller businesses must differentiate themselves from multinational beverage companies with larger promotional budgets and distribution networks.

Country Market Highlights

France: Demand is rising for premium, organic, herbal, green, detox, and botanical teas. Tea boutiques, cafes, gourmet retailers, and e-commerce platforms are increasing access to international and domestic brands. In September 2025, Kusmi Tea launched a limited-edition Organic Wellness Collection featuring certified organic ingredients and recyclable packaging.

Germany: Strong demand for herbal, fruit, black, green, loose-leaf, and specialty teas supports Germany's leading position in the European market. Organic certification, clean-label formulations, authentic origins, and eco-friendly packaging are important purchasing considerations. In January 2025, Dallmayr introduced Bio Matcha Tee, a certified organic Japanese matcha product.

Italy: Tea is gaining a larger role in daily wellness routines alongside the country's established coffee culture. Green tea, fruit infusions, herbal products, and functional blends are expanding through supermarkets, pharmacies, specialty retailers, cafes, and online platforms.

Spain: Consumers are increasingly choosing green tea, chamomile, rooibos, herbal infusions, and functional teas as alternatives to sugary refreshments. Tourism, cafe culture, premium wellness trends, ethical sourcing, and innovative flavors are expected to support continued market development.

High-Growth Market Segments

The Europe green tea market is benefiting from demand for organic tea, matcha, botanical blends, premium loose-leaf products, tea bags, and ready-to-drink beverages. Product innovation increasingly focuses on sustainable packaging, traceable sourcing, and convenient formats.

Plastic containers remain relevant for ready-to-drink tea, instant powders, and loose-leaf products because of their durability, portability, and moisture resistance. Regulatory and consumer pressure is accelerating the adoption of recyclable, reusable, recycled, and food-grade plastic materials.

Residential consumption represents the largest application segment, supported by established household tea traditions, hybrid working, subscription services, and online grocery shopping. Specialty stores remain influential by offering artisanal, organic, single-origin, and exclusive blends alongside tastings, expert recommendations, and personalized service.

Europe Tea Market Segmentation



Product Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, and Others

Packaging: Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paper Boards, Aluminium Tea, Tea Bags, and Others

Application: Residential and Commercial

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others Country: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company analysis covers overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Major participants in the Europe Tea Market include Associated British Foods Plc, Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Group), Unilever, Barry's Tea, and Taetea Group. Competitive success will increasingly depend on functional product development, premium positioning, transparent sourcing, digital distribution, and measurable sustainability performance.

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