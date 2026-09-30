Spain Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026, 60+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 Market To Reach $4.63 Billion As Retail Resale And Refurbishment Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI by integrating resale, repair and buybacks, securing quality inventory, strengthening warranties and using AI-led discovery to boost trust and retention

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's recommerce market is forecast to grow by 13.5% annually to reach US$3.01 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, market value is projected to reach approximately US$4.63 billion, up from US$2.65 billion in 2025.

Key Spain Recommerce Market Trends



Retailers integrate recommerce into core operations: Recommerce in Spain is moving beyond peer-to-peer platforms as major retailers combine resale, repair, donation, rental and after-sales services. Zara Pre-Owned supports second-hand sales, repairs and donations, while Decathlon Spain operates Segunda Vida, buyback services and a dedicated second-hand cycling Pro Shop in Rivas-Vaciamadrid. Retailers are using these services to extend product life, deepen customer relationships and create additional revenue opportunities.

Refurbished electronics become a trust-based category: Refurbished smartphones, tablets and laptops are benefiting from clearer condition standards, quality checks, warranties and return policies. Back Market highlights expert refurbishment and Spanish refurbishers, while EU rules applying from June 2025 require clearer durability and repairability information for smartphones and tablets. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on testing standards, battery information, warranty handling, repair access and transparent product grading.

Buyback and return programs secure inventory: Reliable access to resale stock is becoming critical. Decathlon uses online pre-valuation and in-store assessments before products are inspected, cleaned and refurbished. The EU-backed TexMat project is also testing smart collection points in Spain that reward consumers for returning used clothing. Store-based intake, trade-in programs and incentive-led returns are expected to expand across fashion, electronics and sporting goods. Marketplaces evolve into managed commerce platforms: Spain's second-hand marketplaces are investing in seller tools, professional services, recommendation technology and trust signals. Wallapop offers warranty badging, subscription services and support for professional sellers. In February 2026, it partnered with Albatross to introduce real-time AI product discovery. Spain's CNMC approved NAVER's acquisition of control of Wallapop in January 2026, highlighting continued consolidation and investment in the sector.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in Spain includes generalist marketplaces, fashion-focused platforms, refurbished-electronics specialists and retailer-operated resale services. Wallapop remains prominent in local second-hand transactions, Vinted is a major fashion-led platform, and Back Market has established a strong position in refurbished electronics. Zara Pre-Owned and Decathlon Segunda Vida demonstrate how established retailers are incorporating recommerce into broader circular retail strategies.

Recent activity indicates a shift toward partnerships, integrated services and stronger logistics. Decathlon and Wallapop formalised their partnership in January 2025 and expanded it in April 2025 through the Rivas cycling Pro Shop, which uses Wallapop to reach customers across Spain. Back Market launched a repair platform in Spain in September 2025, while Vinted expanded its logistics presence through Vinted Go.

Over the next 2-4 years, the market is likely to become more concentrated and operationally demanding. Scale will remain important, but market leadership will increasingly depend on inventory sourcing, refurbishment capacity, condition assurance, delivery infrastructure, repair services and AI-supported discovery. Businesses that combine resale with logistics and aftersales will be better positioned than less-structured operators.

Spain Recommerce Market Report Scope

The report provides a data-centric analysis of Spain's recommerce market, supported by 40+ tables, 60+ charts and more than 60 KPIs. It includes historical analysis and forecasts from 2021 to 2030, covering gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume and market share.

Key market segments include:



Sectors: Retail shopping, home improvement and other sectors.

Retail categories: Apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor & essentials, books, toys & hobbies, automotive parts & accessories, sports & fitness equipment and other product categories.

Channels: Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and retailer trade-in & buyback programs.

Sales models: Resale, rental, refurbishment & certified pre-owned.

Platform types: Generalist marketplaces and vertical-specific platforms.

Digital engagement: Website-based resale, app-based resale and social media driven resale.

Devices and operating systems: Mobile vs desktop, Android and iOS.

Geographic penetration: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Payment instruments: Credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital & mobile wallets, other digital payments and cash. Consumer demographics: Age group, income level, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed and seller professionalization.

Reasons to Buy



Assess Spain recommerce market size, growth prospects and investment opportunities through 2030.

Track gross merchandise value, transaction volume and average transaction value across major sectors and categories.

Benchmark Wallapop, Vinted, Back Market, Zara Pre-Owned, Decathlon Segunda Vida and other market participants.

Evaluate the performance of C2C, B2C and retailer-led trade-in channels.

Identify consumer demand patterns by age, income, gender, city tier, device and payment preference. Understand how resale, refurbishment, rental, logistics, repair and buyback strategies are reshaping Spain's circular retail economy.

The research uses industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased assessment of emerging business opportunities, competitive positioning and investment risks in the Spain recommerce market.

For more information about this report visit

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