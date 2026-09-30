Beta Bionics (BBNX) Investors: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Contact Hagens Berman Before November 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc.faces a securities class action, which seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of the company's common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

The lawsuit follows a series of surprise revelations about the FDA's concerns over company's automated insulin delivery system (“iLet”), each of which sent the price of Beta Bionics shares sharply lower.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating claims that Beta Bionics violated the federal securities laws and encourages Beta Bionics investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: July 30, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 3, 2026

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Beta Bionics (BBNX) Securities Class Action:

During the Class Period, the company and its management heavily promoted its iLet medical device as demanding“the least engagement from the user” and delivering“the most automated adaptation of any” automated insulin delivery system. Beta Bionics also assured investors that healthcare professionals“are seeing good results from their patients and becoming more comfortable prescribing the iLet[.]”

On October 28, 2025, Beta Bionics' management discussed their receipt of a Form 483 from the FDA after its inspection of Beta Bionics' iLet manufacturing, they called the 483“primarily related to our customer complaint handling system,” downplayed the inspection as“not unusual in our industry,” and said“[w]e're confident that our new complaint handling system and reporting system meets or exceeds the expectations laid out by the agency in their Form 483 observations.” CEO Sean Saint emphasized“[t]he 483 itself had nothing to do with the actual complaints being received[....] It had to do solely with the definition the reports being filed as complaints, and that's all.”

The complaint alleges these and other statements misled investors because, unknown to them, Beta Bionics concealed its receipt of thousands of iLet safety complaints, including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events, and failed to investigate or report the events to the FDA as it was required to do.

By February 24, 2026, when the FDA published its January 28, 2026 WARNING LETTER to CEO Saint, investors learned the truth. The FDA, citing its inspection, was brutal:



“Your firm failed to adequately analyze quality data, such as complaints, to identify existing and potential causes of nonconforming product or other quality problems[;]”

“Your firm failed to implement corrective and preventative actions [...] for complaints related to device malfunctions that led to serious adverse health outcomes[;]” and “Significant violations include [...] [f]ailure to report to the FDA information [...] no later than 30 calendar days after the day that your firm received or otherwise became aware of information, from any source, that reasonably suggests that a device that it markets may have caused or contributed to a death or serious injury[.]”



If you invested in Beta Bionics and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Beta Bionics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether Beta Bionics may have intentionally misled investors by placing revenues ahead of patient safety,” said