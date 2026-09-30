Neuroscale AI To Present Merit To Mission, Bringing Private & Public Organization Leaders Together To Discuss AI Powered Talent Acquisition Combating Fraud & Adoption Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TransUnion joins as a presenting partner, with two of its public sector fraud and identity experts speaking on the growing threat of AI-driven candidate fraud

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscale AI, the company behind Arbi, an agentic AI recruiting platform used by federal, defense, and commercial organizations, today announced it will host Merit to Mission: AI-Powered Talent Acquisition & Workforce Planning for Commercial & Federal Agencies, a half-day forum taking place October 14, 2026, at Intellectual Point in Reston, Virginia. For organizations outside the DC area who want access to this same discussion, virtual attendance registration is also available.

The event brings together federal, industry, and AI leaders to address a problem organizations across the public and private sectors are increasingly confronting: how to hire fast enough to compete for AI-era talent, how to defend hiring pipelines against a new generation of AI-driven fraud, and how to move AI itself from pilot programs into real operational use.

TransUnion joins as a presenting partner, bringing direct frontline expertise on the fraud and identity risks now facing hiring organizations. Two TransUnion veterans will take the stage: Jay Johns, Subject Matter Expert for Identity Proofing and Fraud Prevention/Detection with TransUnion Public Sector, and Greg Schlichter, Director of Public Sector Research & Consulting at TransUnion and a former Special Advisor to the FBI. Together, they bring decades of combined experience helping government agencies detect and prevent identity-based fraud; expertise now directly relevant to a wave of AI-generated synthetic applicants targeting hiring systems.

"AI has made it possible to build a synthetic candidate that can pass almost every stage of a hiring pipeline," said Sayantani Nandy, CBO of Neuroscale AI. "That's not just an HR problem anymore, it's a security problem. We created this event because organizations need practical guidance, not just a warning."

The event is organized around three core challenges:



Talent - building a hiring pipeline fast enough to compete for the talent the AI era demands

Security - defending that pipeline against AI-driven fraud and identity threats, including nation-state actors deploying synthetic applicants Adoption - moving AI from pilot programs into real, operational, compliant use



In addition to the TransUnion speakers, the agenda features Eileen Vidrine, former Chief Data & AI Officer for the U.S. Air Force; Jamie Holcombe, former CIO of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and current COO of Electrosoft; Donald Bauer, former AI Ambassador at the Office of Personnel Management; Keith Townsend, Chief People Officer at Finch AI and President of Loudoun SHRM, bringing a commercial industry perspective to the conversation; and other federal and industry leaders.

Neuroscale AI is inviting organizations across both the public and private sectors; any company currently grappling with hiring fraud, workforce readiness, or AI adoption challenges to attend. The event is CPE eligible.

Registration is open now at .

About Neuroscale AI

Neuroscale AI is the company behind Arbi, an agentic AI recruiting platform used by federal, defense, and commercial organizations to source, evaluate, and hire talent at scale.

Media Contact

Sayantani Nandy

Neuroscale AI

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+1 (703) 783-6327