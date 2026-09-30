Netspi And Synack To Merge, Forming The Industry's Largest Offensive Security Testing Bench

NetSPI and Synack will merge, pairing the largest bench of elite security researchers with agentic AI pentesting for continuous offensive security.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NetSPI and Synack have entered a definitive agreement to merge, creating what the companies describe as the world's largest bench of elite security researchers paired with what they call the industry's most sophisticated agentic AI pentesting platform. The combined company brings together NetSPI & Synack, joining nearly 40 years of combined operating history and more than 13 million hours of real-world offensive security testing experience under a single organization.The merger positions the combined company around continuous offensive security, an approach the companies describe as expert-led testing run on an ongoing basis rather than through isolated, scheduled engagements, with agentic AI providing speed and coverage while security experts determine which findings actually represent exploitable risk."This combination is a bet on expert judgment at AI scale," said Jay Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Synack, addressing the reasoning behind pairing expanded automated coverage with human validation rather than treating either as sufficient on its own.For existing customers of either company, the companies have been direct that nothing changes today. Customers are expected to continue working with their existing teams, services, and platforms throughout the period leading up to the transaction's close, with testing cadence, scope, platform access, and points of contact remaining as they currently are during this pre-close period.The transaction is expected to close in October 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The companies said they will share additional information about the combined organization as appropriate after closing; in the meantime, customers and partners with questions have been directed to their existing account representatives.The announcement follows a broader shift across the offensive security industry toward continuous, ongoing testing models rather than the scheduled, point-in-time engagements that have traditionally defined the category, with both companies positioning the merger as a direct response to that shift rather than a departure from either company's existing direction.About:The combined NetSPI and Synack organization brings together decades of penetration testing expertise with an agentic AI platform built for continuous security validation, serving enterprise customers across a combined bench of security researchers and testing infrastructure. Full details about the proposed merger, its timeline, and what it means for customers and partners are available directly from the companies.

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NetSPI and Synack to Merge, Forming the Industry's Largest Offensive Security Testing Bench News Provided By The Real Thing Marketing September 30, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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