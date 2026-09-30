Christine Hopkins Named 2026 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year

Christine Hopkins, President, CEO, and Managing Owner of ASCI, has been named the 2026 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year by the NSBA.

- Christine Hopkins, ASCI President & CEOANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christine Hopkins, President, CEO, and Managing Owner of the ASCI Family of Companies, has been named the 2026 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year by the National Small Business Association (NSBA).Hopkins was announced as the overall award winner during the opening luncheon of NSBA's annual Washington Presentation in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes small-business leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advocating for policies and initiatives that strengthen the small-business community. NSBA recognized Hopkins for championing policies supporting women-owned and veteran-owned small businesses, advocating for tax reform and procurement equity on Capitol Hill, and mentoring entrepreneurs nationwide.The recognition marks an important progression in Hopkins' national small-business advocacy. In 2025, she received the Rising Star Award as part of the Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year program, recognizing her growing impact on behalf of Alaska small businesses and small federal contractors nationwide.“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition, especially because advocacy is something I believe has to extend beyond your own company,” said Hopkins.“Small businesses face many of the same challenges, whether they are in Alaska or somewhere else in the country. Having the opportunity to bring those concerns directly to policymakers and advocate for women-owned businesses, federal contractors, veterans, and other small-business owners is important to me. I am grateful to NSBA for giving small businesses a strong voice in Washington and for the opportunity to be part of that work.”Hopkins has been involved with NSBA for several years. She joined the organization's Leadership Council in 2021, working alongside small-business advocates from across the country to bring small-business issues before Congress and federal policymakers.Hopkins' advocacy work complements her leadership of the Anchorage-based ASCI Family of Companies. In 2026, ASCI Federal Services was named the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the State of Alaska by the U.S. Small Business Administration Alaska District Office, recognizing the company's business accomplishments, leadership, resilience, and contributions to Alaska's economy and small-business community.Hopkins has also received several other recent recognitions for business leadership and small-business advocacy, including the 2025 SBA Alaska Small Business Person of the Year and the 2025 Vistage Leadership Award for the Alaska region.The Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award recognizes individuals who dedicate significant time, leadership, and passion to advancing issues affecting small businesses. NSBA, which represents approximately 65,000 members across every state and industry, is a nonpartisan organization that has advocated on behalf of America's entrepreneurs for nearly 90 years.About ASCI Family of CompaniesAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC are part of the ASCI Family of Companies, based in Anchorage, Alaska. Since 1999, ASCI has provided supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, visit .

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Christine Hopkins Named 2026 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year News Provided By ASCI Family of Companies September 30, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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