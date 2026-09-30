New Book Helps Flight Departments Assess Jet Upset Training Delivery Excellence

New Book gives turbine-powered fixed-wing flight department leaders and jet pilots a provider-neutral framework for evaluating Jet Upset Training providers.

- Paul 'BJ' RansburyMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced the release of Beyond Architecture: UPRT Delivery Excellence, a new book for turbine-powered fixed-wing flight departments and professional jet pilots evaluating Jet Upset Training providers.The book addresses the provider-evaluation question that follows selection of a Jet Upset Training architecture: whether a candidate provider can deliver that architecture with the excellence required to produce transferable pilot capability.The book examines why price, reputation, course duration, platform lists, and regulatory compliance do not independently establish whether a provider can deliver the loss-of-control risk mitigation a flight department needs.It presents a structured, provider-neutral process for evaluating organizational foundations and six interdependent delivery-excellence factors: instructor capability, system integration, training intensity, technical practices, platform suitability, and lifecycle support.“Architecture establishes the available risk-mitigation potential. Delivery excellence determines how effectively that potential is converted into transferable pilot capability,” said Paul“BJ” Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions and lead author of the book.“Flight department leaders have long been asked to judge Jet Upset Training by course descriptions, credentials, aircraft or simulator lists, price, and reputation. Those considerations matter, but they do not answer the central question: can this provider deliver the training system and instructional quality required to prepare professional jet pilots for the realities of Loss of Control In-flight risk?”The book is intended for flight department leaders, chief pilots, directors of aviation, training leaders, safety professionals, and other aviation decision-makers responsible for evaluating how Jet Upset Training functions as a risk control within the operation's broader safety framework.It is presented as a companion to Decision Matrix: Four-Level UPRT Delivery Architecture, which helps a flight department assess architecture options against its operation, risk profile, and mitigation objective before evaluating provider delivery excellence.APS has also published the companion UPRT Provider Assessment Guide, which converts the book's framework into practical provider questions, evidence requests, rating cues, and a consistent comparison process for finalist providers. The guide is intended to help flight department leaders examine current, criterion-specific evidence and compare providers on demonstrated delivery rather than on generalized claims.For the UPRT Provider Assessment Guide, visit:APS will also discuss the book and its decision framework during a LinkedIn Live event on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The session will be available live and on demand.Free copies of Beyond Architecture: UPRT Delivery Excellence will be available to live attendees on request.For the LinkedIn Live event, visit:ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS's UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots' upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS's brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.

Carey Bryson

APS (Aviation Performance Solutions)

+1 480-279-1881

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New Book Helps Flight Departments Assess Jet Upset Training Delivery Excellence News Provided By Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) September 30, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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