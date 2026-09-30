Saragossa Secures Strategic Growth Investment From Tilleghem Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Investment will help Saragossa accelerate growth across its Connect, Consult and Deploy solutions, bringing more value-enhancing solutions to market.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saragossa Limited ("Saragossa" or the "Company"), the technology, project delivery and talent solutions partner to the investment industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from Tilleghem Capital ("Tilleghem"), a Belgian private equity investor with a track record in business and professional services. The investment will support the next phase of Saragossa's growth across its operations in Europe and the US.Founded in 2015, Saragossa began as a specialist talent business in investment technology and, under the guidance of Rory Gaston and Jimmy Lloyd, has grown into a trusted partner delivering projects, managed services and high-performance teams for private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers and their portfolio companies. Its work centres on three core solutions:· Connect: precision sourcing and selection for investment-technology talent, from C-suite appointments to niche technical specialists, powered by a market-leading talent engine.· Consult: expert-led teams embedded to deliver complex projects, from platform migrations to multi-stream integrations, at pace and with precision.· Deploy: tailored IT managed services that safeguard the reliability, security and performance of the critical platforms investment businesses depend on.Each is powered by the same capability: mobilising the right people and technology at exactly the right time to create value for the end client.With Tilleghem's backing, Saragossa will further scale Consult and Deploy, strengthen Connect, bring new solutions to market, and continue to build out its footprint across Europe and the US. Rory Gaston will continue to lead the business as Group CEO, alongside the existing leadership team.For Tilleghem, the investment reflects its partnership capital strategy: taking partnership stakes in founder-led businesses and working alongside the people who built them for the long term.“As an investment partner, Lukas and the team at Tilleghem stood out with their experience in supporting similar businesses and their pragmatic approach. We are excited to embark on the next stage of Saragossa's growth together as we look to strengthen the core business further while investing in demand-led services and territories.”Rory Gaston, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Saragossa“Saragossa is exactly the kind of business we want to partner with: founder-led, trusted by a demanding client base and built around its people. Rory and the team have turned deep expertise in investment technology into a partner that clients rely on to hire, deliver and run. We're delighted to back them as they take Saragossa into its next phase of growth.”Lukas Puype, Partner, Tilleghem CapitalAbout SaragossaSaragossa is a technology, project delivery and talent solutions partner for investment firms and their portfolio companies. Through its three core solutions - Connect, Consult and Deploy - Saragossa helps clients build winning teams, secure exceptional leaders and deliver critical technology projects. Founded in 2015, the Company has offices in London, Bristol, Chicago, New York and Buenos Aires.About Tilleghem CapitalTilleghem Capital is a Belgian private equity investor that partners with founder-led businesses in the Benelux, Ireland and the UK. Through its partnership capital strategy, Tilleghem takes partnership stakes and works alongside founders and management teams to support ambitious, long-term growth.

Alasdair Standley

Saragossa Limited

+44 20 3764 2149

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Saragossa secures strategic growth investment from Tilleghem Capital News Provided By Saragossa September 30, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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