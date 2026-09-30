Anita Bushnyakova Joins James Moore To Lead Nonprofit Accounting And Controllership Work

- Corinne LaRoche, Partner

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anita Bushnyakova, former in-house chief financial officer of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend and independent nonprofit finance and accounting advisor, has joined James Moore & Co., P.L. (James Moore) as an Accounting & Controllership Services (ACS) director. Based in Tallahassee, she leads outsourced accounting, controllership and CFO advisory work for the firm's nonprofit clients, with a focus on serving Head Start, federally funded organizations and the broader nonprofit sector.

Kids Incorporated, an Early Head Start grantee serving Florida's Big Bend region where Bushnyakova previously led the finance function, has retained her to continue providing CFO services through James Moore. Grand Head Start, a program of Jay Public Schools in northeastern Oklahoma, has also retained Bushnyakova's CFO services, and she will continue serving the program through James Moore.

"Federally funded nonprofits often struggle to compete for finance talent," said Corinne LaRoche, CPA, nonprofit industry leader and partner at James Moore.

"Anita has sat in that seat. She knows what happens when a grant year closes, and the cost allocation plan doesn't hold up, and she knows what a board needs to hear before it votes. That isn't something you learn from the outside."

Bushnyakova has spent more than a decade in nonprofit financial leadership, advising executive directors and boards on grant compliance, budgeting, financial reporting and internal controls. The Tallahassee Democrat named her one of its 25 Women You Need to Know in 2024. She serves on the board of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, on the Florida Head Start Association's Federal and State Advocacy Committee and as a Guardian ad Litem child advocate.

Originally from Sofia, Bulgaria, she holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs, both from Florida State University.

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing and accounting, and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team comprises seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit and real estate sectors. Learn more at .

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Anita Bushnyakova Joins James Moore to Lead Nonprofit Accounting and Controllership Work News Provided By Winsome PR September 30, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights



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