Selro Integrates Claude AI To Help Multichannel Sellers Create Better Product Listings, Faster

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Sellers can now generate optimised product titles, descriptions and bullet points directly inside Selro, powered by Anthropic's Claude

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selro, the multichannel inventory and order management platform for online sellers, today announced a new integration with Claude, the AI model from Anthropic. The integration lets sellers generate high-performing product titles, descriptions and summary bullet points from within Selro as they create inventory items and listings.Writing unique, marketplace-ready content for every product is one of the most time-consuming parts of selling online, particularly for sellers managing large catalogues across several channels. With Claude built into the listing workflow, Selro users can produce this content in a few clicks, without leaving the platform or copying text between tools.What sellers can do with Claude in Selro:-Generate a title and description from an image.-Rewrite an existing title.-Rewrite an existing description.-Create product summary bullet points based on the product title or description.Simple to set up:Sellers connect Claude to their Selro account by creating an API key in the Claude Console and entering it in the Selro Claude connector. Selro also supports OpenAI's ChatGPT, so sellers can choose whichever AI provider suits them. Each Selro account can connect one provider at a time."Sellers shouldn't have to spend hours writing listing copy for every product on every channel. With Claude built into Selro, they can go from a photo or a rough title to a polished, marketplace-ready listing in a few clicks, and spend that time growing their business instead." Said Selro's spokespersonAvailability:The Claude integration is available now to Selro users. Setup instructions are in the Selro Help Center at . New users can try Selro through its free trial at selro.About Selro:Founded in 2012, Selro is a cloud-based ecommerce operations platform that helps multichannel sellers manage, automate and scale their online businesses from a single system. The platform centralises inventory, orders, listings, shipping and reporting, reducing manual work and helping sellers avoid overselling. Selro integrates with leading marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart and Fruugo, and with webstore platforms such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and PrestaShop, as well as shipping carriers and accounting tools such as QuickBooks. For more information, or to start a free trial, visit selro.

Mary Evans

Selro

+44 118 466 1244

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Selro Integrates Claude AI to Help Multichannel Sellers Create Better Product Listings, Faster News Provided By Selro Ltd September 30, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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