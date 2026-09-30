Computer Coach's Suzanne Ricci To Tackle Workplace Ageism In Free Everforth Apex Panel On October 28

Experience Has No Expiration

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Experience Doesn't Have an Expiration Date gives experienced professionals practical strategies for AI, upskilling, personal branding and confronting age bias.

- Suzanne Ricci

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suzanne Ricci, Chief Success Officer at Tampa-based Computer Coach Training Center, will join enterprise change strategist Teri Christian as a featured panelist for "Experience Doesn't Have an Expiration Date: Let's Talk Ageism," a free virtual panel hosted by Everforth Apex on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The one-hour discussion is aimed at seasoned professionals who wonder whether their years in the workforce are an asset or a liability in their job search. Although age discrimination is prohibited, many experienced workers still encounter subtle and overt bias when competing for roles, particularly in fast-moving technology fields.

The panelists will challenge common misconceptions about experienced workers and share practical strategies attendees can use right away, including how to:

.Position experience as a career differentiator rather than a hurdle

.Demonstrate adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning

.Stay current with AI, emerging technology, and industry trends

.Address age-related bias with confidence during interviews and networking

.Build a modern, compelling professional brand

"Experience is one of the most valuable things a candidate can bring to an employer, but it has to be framed for today's market," said Ricci. "The professionals I see succeed pair decades of judgment with current skills, whether that's AI, cloud or a fresh certification. This panel is about giving people the tools and the confidence to tell that story."

Ricci has guided thousands of career changers and job seekers since 2000 through strategic career planning and customized training and certification paths. She is the author of Luck Is Not a Strategy: A Hands-On Guide to Planning Career Success and the companion Luck Is Not a Strategy Job Search Guide. Beginning her career as a web designer, she now holds more than 25 technical and business certifications, including a ChatGPT certification. Her community recognitions include COVID-19 Hero of Tampa Bay, the inaugural Tampa Tech Bridge Builder award, and Inno on Fire honors for her work with HireUp Florida.

Christian brings more than 25 years of experience helping organizations shift from manufacturing-era thinking to modern digital operating models. She created the Digital Operations (DigOps) model and wrote "Digital Operations, How to Survive and Thrive in the Industry 4.0 Jungle," drawing on deep expertise in Lean, Agile, and large-scale enterprise delivery.

Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and personal experiences to an open conversation about navigating ageism, embracing change, and thriving at every career stage.

Registration is free and open to the public.

ABOUT COMPUTER COACH TRAINING CENTER

Computer Coach Training Center is a Tampa, Florida–based IT and business certification training center that helps individuals launch and advance technology careers through career coaching, hands-on instruction, and industry-recognized certifications. In 2023, Computer Coach launched the AI Workforce Training Institute to train individuals and businesses in in-demand AI skills.

Suzanne Ricci

Computer Coach Technology Training

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Computer Coach's Suzanne Ricci to Tackle Workplace Ageism in Free Everforth Apex Panel on October 28 News Provided By Computer Coach Training Center September 30, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry



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