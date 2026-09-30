Miami Swim School Expands Adult Swim Classes With Personalized Online Coaching

Adults can now learn to swim, refine technique, or train for open water with personalized 1:1 online coaching, plus in-pool classes in Miami.

- Lenny Krayzelburg, 4-time Olympic Champion, Founder of SwimRight AcademyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SwimRight Academy, which offers swim classes for kids and adults in Ojus, Aventura, and North Miami Beach, today announced an expansion of its adult swim classes to include remote 1:1 coaching. The program is delivered by SwimRight360, an online swim coach platform built on the legacy of four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg, the school's founder.The remote program is designed for adults with busy schedules and different goals: beginners who want to learn to swim with confidence, fitness swimmers who want structure, and experienced athletes preparing for races. It complements the in-person adult classes offered at the school's Miami-area locations.How Remote Coaching WorksEach swimmer follows a simple three-step process:Meet your coach. Training starts with a 30-minute Zoom session where the swimmer shares goals, experience level, and weekly availability.Get a personalized plan. Within three days, the coach designs a custom program built around the swimmer's goals, ability, and schedule.Train and stay connected. Swimmers follow their plan and receive ongoing technique feedback and support through continuous text communication and regular check-ins.Swimmers can choose the level of coach engagement that fits their needs: Light Coaching ($125 per month), Core Coaching ($175 per month), or Prime Coaching ($299 per month).Training Plans for Open Water EventsFor swimmers who prefer a self-guided approach, the platform also offers open water training plans for 2K, 5K, and 10K distances. Workouts are delivered through the TrainingPeaks platform, so swimmers can schedule, track, and analyze their training from a phone or computer. The plans are built for athletes preparing for events such as IRONMAN and OCEANMAN.Who It's ForThe program supports swimmers at every level, including beginners, fitness swimmers, masters swimmers, triathletes, open water athletes, and busy professionals who need flexible, effective plans.AvailabilityPersonalized coaching from an online swim coach is available now through SwimRight360. Adults who prefer to learn in the pool can also join in-person classes at the school's locations in Ojus, Aventura, and North Miami Beach. For more information, visit swimrightmarjcc.About SwimRight AcademySwimRight Academy offers swim classes for kids and adults at three locations in Miami: Ojus, Aventura, and North Miami Beach. Programs include private and group swim lessons, stroke development, pre-team training, and adult swim classes, all built around the SwimRightMethod. The school was founded by Lenny Krayzelburg, a 4-time Olympic champion and Premier partner of OCEANMAN in the USA.

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Miami Swim School Expands Adult Swim Classes with Personalized Online Coaching News Provided By SwimRight Academy September 30, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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