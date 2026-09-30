Major Blast, Fire At Mangaluru Refinery And Petrochemicals Unit Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) A major blast, followed by a fire, was reported at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and nine others injured.

The blaze has now been brought under control.

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. told the media that one person was killed and nine labourers were injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Manish, 30.

According to police, Manish, a resident of Haleyangadi on the outskirts of Mangaluru, was working as an electrician at the MRPL plant. Present at the site along with injured worker Rajesh Baptist, Manish suffered fatal burn injuries in the explosion, and fire personnel launched an operation to recover his body.

The injured have been identified as Baptist from Surathkal, Prasad, Indrajit, Raman, Jarome, Jayaram, Avinash, Akshay, and another person. Baptist suffered 30 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in the ICU of Srinivasa Hospital. The others have been admitted to AG and MRPL hospitals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a major explosion occurred at MRPL's hydro-treating unit at around 12.15 p.m. on Wednesday while testing was being carried out. A major tragedy was averted as workers had left the unit following a shift change at 11.30 a.m. The incident could have resulted in heavy casualties had the workers been inside the unit at the time of the explosion.

Health Minister U.T. Khader, who is the Mangaluru District In-Charge Minister, said: "The explosion occurred during testing at MRPL. Those injured in the incident have been admitted to a private hospital. The situation is now under control."

The powerful explosion caused houses in some areas around Panambur, Kavoor, Surathkal, and Jokatte to shake. The intensity of the blast was also captured on CCTV cameras. The loud explosion also left residents in the surrounding areas shaken.

In Jokatte, which is adjacent to the MRPL premises, doors and windows of the Gram Panchayat office and nearby houses reportedly rattled, while glass panes were broken at some places.

Thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas following the explosion.

The incident also caused damage to an Anganwadi centre located next to MRPL. The centre's window glass and wall were damaged. As a precautionary measure, the children were immediately evacuated.

The explosion was so powerful that a church located about 2 km from MRPL was also damaged. The roof tiles and the church's windows and doors were shattered.

Mangaluru International Airport authorities said that the impact of the explosion was felt at the airport, as in other areas surrounding MRPL. However, there was no damage to its infrastructure, and no glass panes were broken.

Following the blast, a fire broke out in the boiler section of the unit, with thick smoke engulfing the area. After receiving information about the incident, personnel from MRPL's fire and emergency services, along with fire tenders from the city, rushed to the spot and continued efforts to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the blast and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.

Local leader and activist Muneer Katipalla said the incident was expected.

"We agitated when the unit was established and started functioning about 10 years ago and claimed that it was dangerous. However, legislators, political parties and prominent leaders supported the company, and voices of protest were suppressed. The district administration also colluded with MRPL," he alleged.

"The government should shut down the MRPL factory or shift the houses located in the surrounding areas. On the one hand, people are suffering from dreaded diseases such as cancer, and on the other, they are exposed to danger. There were small incidents of explosions reported from MRPL, and they were hushed up. Today, such an incident has taken place involving a major explosion," he claimed.

"The buildings surrounding the plant have been damaged. The walls of the school and Anjuman buildings have been damaged. The windows and doors of houses have also been damaged. There is no information forthcoming from MRPL, and we have information regarding a major explosion. Nothing should be hidden from the public, and correct information must be provided regarding the incident," Katipalla added.