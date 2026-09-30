Rahul's Balaghat Visit For 'Political Mileage', Says MP Deputy CM

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his proposed visit to Balaghat, alleging that he was visiting the district for“political mileage” instead of expressing concern when the recent deaths were reported.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the areas of Balaghat where several children reportedly died in recent weeks.

Visit for 'Political Mileage', Alleges Shukla

“How many days after the incident is Rahul Gandhi coming to Balaghat? When opposition leaders plan their programmes in this manner, it shows that they lack sensitivity and are going among the people merely to gain political mileage and mark their presence,” the deputy CM said.

BJP Ended Naxalism, Improved Healthcare

Referring to Balaghat's history as a Naxal-affected region, Shukla alleged that Naxal activities had increased during the Congress government and said the BJP government had worked to eliminate the problem.“Rahul Gandhi should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that we have ended this decades-old problem and made Balaghat a Naxal-free area,” he said.

The Dy CM further said that after the area was made Naxal-free, the government had focused on extending civic and healthcare services to people living in remote areas.“Whether it is vaccination or the distribution of ORS and zinc medicines, 100 per cent coverage has been achieved. Four CDPOs (Child Development Project Officers) have been posted there and the number of ASHA workers has also been increased,” he said.

Gandhi Visiting After Situation is Controlled

He alleged that after the government had taken steps to improve the situation, Rahul Gandhi was visiting the area for political purposes.“When the incident happened, if he had come at that time, it would have shown that he had sensitivity. Now, after all the work has been done and the situation has been organised, Rahul Gandhi is going there for politics, which we condemn in a democracy,” Shukla said.

Asked whether the deaths of around 25-30 children indicated a failure of the health system, the Deputy CM said reaching people in remote areas had been difficult when the region was affected by Naxal activities.“When the area was under the influence of Naxalism, it was not possible to reach the last person in such remote areas. This is why making the country Naxal-free and completely free from terrorism has been a priority of the BJP government. In the two blocks and 50 villages of Balaghat where such incidents occurred, the problems related to malnutrition and other difficulties have now been brought completely under control. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation and we are reviewing it through virtual conferences. The situation is now under control,” he said.

Congress Created Problem, Now Expressing Sympathy

Shukla added that they were continuously making efforts and the state government was leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling its responsibilities.

Criticising Congress further, he alleged that Rahul Gandhi was trying to create confusion among people on various issues.“Those who created this problem are today going there and expressing their sympathy. In reality, Congress was the origin of this problem. Rahul Gandhi is currently trying to create a state of confusion across the country. Whether it is the Election Commission issue or other matters, they are working with the belief that if they repeat a lie 100 times, perhaps people will accept it as the truth. They are not talking about facts,” he said.

State Bolsters Primary Healthcare with New Doctors

Shukla also highlighted the state government's recent deployment of doctors at Primary Health Centres in remote areas of the state, saying the move would address the long-standing shortage of medical professionals.“More than 3,100 bonded doctors have been posted at Primary Health Centres, and more than 2,600 have already joined. This will help strengthen primary healthcare services in remote areas,” Shukla said.

He said the availability of doctors would improve access to free tests and medicines, early diagnosis and treatment, and specialist consultations through telemedicine.“The long-standing shortage of doctors at Primary Health Centres will now be completely addressed. These centres cater to a population of around 25,000 to 30,000 people. With doctors available there, free tests and medicines, as well as various programmes being implemented under the National Health Mission, will reach people more effectively,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)