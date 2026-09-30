Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Women's Safety Can't Come At Cost Of Freedom

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday interacted with students at Maitreyi College during the 'Yuva Manthan: Tradition and Progress' programme organised as part of the college's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Ensuring Safety Without Restricting Freedom

Speaking about women's safety, Gupta said ensuring security should not come at the cost of restricting women's freedom. She said the focus should be on creating an environment where women can pursue their education, careers and ambitions without fear.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working to strengthen safety infrastructure across the city, with 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights being installed. She said better security in public spaces would help women and girls move around the city with greater confidence.

Shared Responsibility and Empowerment

Gupta also stressed that the responsibility for women's safety cannot be placed only on women. She said while girls are often given instructions about where to go, what to wear and when to return home, boys should also be taught about respect, responsibility, behaviour and consent. She added that society needs to ensure that women do not have to compromise on their education, careers or dreams in the name of safety.

During her interaction with students, the Chief Minister encouraged young women to set their own goals and make space for themselves alongside their responsibilities towards family and society. She said women should be able to make decisions about their lives and should not allow their voices or identities to be suppressed.

A Call for Collective Action

Gupta further said that families, educational institutions, police, administration and society must work together to ensure that women can speak up against inappropriate behaviour or injustice without fear. She said complaints raised by women and girls should be taken seriously and addressed effectively.

Shaping the Future

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for better facilities at Maitreyi College and said the institution should have a modern auditorium for academic, cultural and creative activities. She congratulated the college on completing 60 years and said young women drawing strength from tradition while embracing progress would play an important role in shaping the future of Delhi and the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)