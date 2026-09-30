Hitman Rohit Sharma Smashes 200 ODI Sixes In India, First In History

India's star opener Rohit Sharma added yet another monumental milestone to his white-ball legacy on Wednesday, becoming the first batter in One Day International (ODI) history to hit 200 sixes in a single country. The "Hitman" achieved the historic feat on home soil during a blistering 32-ball half-century against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rohit's trademark power-hitting saw him clear the ropes with authority, pulling well clear of second-placed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who finished his career with 147 ODI sixes in a single nation. Rohit's rapid early assault came during India's daunting chase of 406, set after a remarkable display from the visitors' top order.

West Indies flex batting muscle

Earlier in the day, West Indies flexed their batting muscle to post a towering 405/7 in their 50 overs. The marathon total was anchored by majestic centuries from John Campbell, skipper Shai Hope-who capitalised on two dropped catches-and a devastating late-overs acceleration from Amir Jangoo, who surged from 59 off 54 balls to complete a 70-ball century.

The milestone further underlines the veteran opener's remarkable consistency and power-hitting in ODI cricket, with the Indian opener continuing to be one of the format's most prolific six-hitters.

Earlier, riding on majestic centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies produced a stunning batting display to post a massive 405/7 in their 50 overs against India in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Campbell took the attack to the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, setting the tone for a sensational century. Captain Hope made the most of two dropped catches to bring up a hundred of his own, before Amir Jangoo stole the spotlight with a breathtaking acceleration, racing from 59 off 54 balls to his century in just 70 deliveries.

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