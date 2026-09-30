Palaruvi Express: Drunk Passenger Arrested For Abusing Women On Train! Read On

A 37-year-old man, identified as Joji George, allegedly created a massive scene aboard the Palaruvi Express after getting heavily drunk. The incident occurred during the morning journey when Joji boarded the train carrying liquor bottles. He reportedly began drinking openly inside the train, causing discomfort among fellow passengers.

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The situation escalated when Joji allegedly started abusing co-passengers, including women. His behaviour reportedly disturbed other passengers travelling on the train. Unable to control the situation, the passengers immediately informed the authorities and sought help. Following the complaint, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials reached the spot and kept an eye on the accused. When the Palaruvi Express arrived at Kottayam railway station, the officials took Joji into custody. He was subsequently handed over to the Railway Police for further action.

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However, Joji reportedly remained aggressive even after being taken to the police station. According to the information available, he continued to hurl abuses at police officers and allegedly created another disturbance inside the station. The Railway Police are expected to take further action based on the incident and the complaints received from passengers. The incident has once again raised concerns over disruptive behaviour by intoxicated passengers on trains, particularly when it affects the safety and comfort of other commuters.