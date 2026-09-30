HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Investors: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Contact Hagens Berman Before October 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hagens Berman, a national law firm noted for its preeminent work in securities class action litigation, notifies investors in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) of a pending securities fraud class action.



Class Period: July 17, 2023 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 13, 2026

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HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Securities Class Action Overview:

The lawsuit filed against HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC” or the“Company”), and certain top executive officers including Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan and Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, alleges violations of the federal securities laws.

Specifically, the action centers on HDFC's failure to disclose key material adverse facts regarding its business operations, financial accounting, and regulatory compliance:



Camouflaged Marketing Payments & Covert Deposit Inducements: HDFC secretly funneled approximately Rs 45 crore (approx. $4.7 million USD) to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (“MSRDC”) to induce the state firm to place large deposits with the bank.

Disguised Above-Market Interest Rates: To circumvent regulations and provide MSRDC with a 6.01% interest rate (a 2.51% markup over standard retail savings accounts), senior management devised a scheme to route the differential payments through the marketing department disguised as sponsorship contributions for a road safety awareness campaign.

Governance and Regulatory Breaches: These covert practices violated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Master Directions on interest rates and breached the bank's own internal anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies prohibiting improper inducements. Overstated Financials: As a result of these hidden activities, HDFC's interest income and operating expenses were overstated during the class period, rendering the Company's positive public statements and financial controls false and misleading.

Truth Begins to Unravel & Stock Price Declines:

The fraudulent scheme allegedly began to surface in stages, causing sharp drops in the market value of HDFC American Depositary Shares (ADS):

HDFC announced the abrupt resignation of part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty, whose resignation letter stated that happenings and practices within the bank over the prior two years were "not in congruence with my personal Values and Ethics." On this news, HDFC ADS prices fellon heavy volume.The Indian Express published an investigative report exposing that HDFC "camouflaged crores as marketing spend" to pay higher interest to MSRDC, revealing an internal vigilance probe implicating CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan and other top leadership. Following this disclosure, HDFC ADS fellto close at $23.78 per share.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

What Affected HDB Investors Should Do

If you purchased or acquired HDFC securities between July 17, 2023, and May 26, 2026, and suffered significant financial losses, you have until October 13, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HDFC should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether HDFC's senior leadership concealed a covert scheme to funnel millions in disguised payments to induce state-firm deposits while publicly painting a picture of strong governance and compliance, as the complaint alleges,” said