Communication Integrated Circuits Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 5G, Data Centers, Satellite, And Wifi 7 Drive 6.8% CAGR To USD 72.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads as RF IC demand rises, while 5G, data centers, satellite communications, Wi-Fi 7 and IoT create opportunities for innovation and strategic partnerships

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Communication Integrated Circuits Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global communication integrated circuits market was valued at USD 42.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 72.45 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6.8% from 2026-2035. Market growth is being supported by rapid 5G infrastructure deployment, rising demand for RF and baseband ICs, expanding data center interconnect bandwidth requirements, increased satellite communications chip development, and wider adoption of WiFi 7 and Internet of Things connectivity solutions.

Communication integrated circuits are essential components across telecommunications infrastructure, consumer electronics, industrial systems, cloud computing environments, automotive platforms, and connected devices. As network operators and technology providers invest in faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient connectivity, demand is increasing for advanced semiconductor solutions capable of supporting higher data rates, lower latency, expanded coverage, and increasingly complex communications standards.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 42.85 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 72.45 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 6.8%

Largest regional market in 2025: Asia Pacific Leading product segment in 2025: RF ICs

Key Communication Integrated Circuits Market Trends

The continued expansion of 5G networks is a major factor influencing the communication integrated circuits market outlook. Telecom operators are deploying new base stations, upgrading network architecture, and increasing capacity to accommodate growing mobile data consumption. These investments are strengthening demand for RF ICs, baseband processors, transceivers, power amplifiers, and related semiconductor components.

Data center development is also creating substantial opportunities for market participants. Cloud services, artificial intelligence workloads, streaming platforms, enterprise applications, and edge computing require high-speed interconnect technologies that can transfer large volumes of data efficiently. Communication IC manufacturers are responding with products designed to improve bandwidth, power efficiency, signal integrity, and system performance across increasingly dense data center environments.

Satellite communications represent another important area of expansion. Investment in low Earth orbit networks, broadband satellite services, navigation systems, defense communications, and remote connectivity is encouraging the development of specialized chips that can operate reliably under demanding conditions. Strategic partnerships among semiconductor companies, satellite operators, equipment manufacturers, and telecommunications providers are expected to support innovation and commercialization through 2035.

WiFi 7 and Internet of Things adoption are further broadening the market's addressable customer base. Consumer electronics manufacturers and industrial technology providers are integrating advanced connectivity into smartphones, computers, smart appliances, factory equipment, healthcare systems, transportation platforms, and building automation products. This transition is increasing demand for compact, efficient, and high-performance communication integrated circuits.

Regional and Product Segment Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 55.8% of global communication integrated circuits market revenue in 2025, making it the dominant regional market. Its leadership is supported by extensive semiconductor manufacturing capacity, large consumer electronics production networks, ongoing telecommunications investment, and strong demand for connected devices. The region is expected to maintain robust growth throughout the forecast period.

North America is also projected to register a notable CAGR from 2026-2035. Growth in the region is being encouraged by data center investment, advanced wireless network deployment, satellite technology development, cloud computing expansion, and continued semiconductor research and development.

By product type, RF ICs held the largest market share at 32.5% in 2025. Sustained demand across wireless infrastructure, mobile devices, satellite systems, automotive connectivity, and industrial applications is expected to reinforce the segment's market position. Companies that prioritize product innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic collaboration will be well positioned to address evolving performance requirements and capture emerging opportunities in the global communication integrated circuits market.

Key Topics Covered:

Communication Integrated Circuits Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Communication Integrated Circuits Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Communication Integrated Circuits Historical Market (2018-2025) Communication Integrated Circuits Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Product Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Geography



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Region



Regional Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Regional Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Texas Instruments Inc (United States)



Analog Devices Inc (United States)



Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)



STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)



Microchip Technology Inc (United States)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [19]

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