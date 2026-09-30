Communication Integrated Circuits Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 5G, Data Centers, Satellite, And Wifi 7 Drive 6.8% CAGR To USD 72.45 Billion
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Communication Integrated Circuits Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global communication integrated circuits market was valued at USD 42.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 72.45 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6.8% from 2026-2035. Market growth is being supported by rapid 5G infrastructure deployment, rising demand for RF and baseband ICs, expanding data center interconnect bandwidth requirements, increased satellite communications chip development, and wider adoption of WiFi 7 and Internet of Things connectivity solutions.
Communication integrated circuits are essential components across telecommunications infrastructure, consumer electronics, industrial systems, cloud computing environments, automotive platforms, and connected devices. As network operators and technology providers invest in faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient connectivity, demand is increasing for advanced semiconductor solutions capable of supporting higher data rates, lower latency, expanded coverage, and increasingly complex communications standards.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 42.85 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 72.45 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 6.8% Largest regional market in 2025: Asia Pacific Leading product segment in 2025: RF ICs
Key Communication Integrated Circuits Market Trends
The continued expansion of 5G networks is a major factor influencing the communication integrated circuits market outlook. Telecom operators are deploying new base stations, upgrading network architecture, and increasing capacity to accommodate growing mobile data consumption. These investments are strengthening demand for RF ICs, baseband processors, transceivers, power amplifiers, and related semiconductor components.
Data center development is also creating substantial opportunities for market participants. Cloud services, artificial intelligence workloads, streaming platforms, enterprise applications, and edge computing require high-speed interconnect technologies that can transfer large volumes of data efficiently. Communication IC manufacturers are responding with products designed to improve bandwidth, power efficiency, signal integrity, and system performance across increasingly dense data center environments.
Satellite communications represent another important area of expansion. Investment in low Earth orbit networks, broadband satellite services, navigation systems, defense communications, and remote connectivity is encouraging the development of specialized chips that can operate reliably under demanding conditions. Strategic partnerships among semiconductor companies, satellite operators, equipment manufacturers, and telecommunications providers are expected to support innovation and commercialization through 2035.
WiFi 7 and Internet of Things adoption are further broadening the market's addressable customer base. Consumer electronics manufacturers and industrial technology providers are integrating advanced connectivity into smartphones, computers, smart appliances, factory equipment, healthcare systems, transportation platforms, and building automation products. This transition is increasing demand for compact, efficient, and high-performance communication integrated circuits.
Regional and Product Segment Insights
Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 55.8% of global communication integrated circuits market revenue in 2025, making it the dominant regional market. Its leadership is supported by extensive semiconductor manufacturing capacity, large consumer electronics production networks, ongoing telecommunications investment, and strong demand for connected devices. The region is expected to maintain robust growth throughout the forecast period.
North America is also projected to register a notable CAGR from 2026-2035. Growth in the region is being encouraged by data center investment, advanced wireless network deployment, satellite technology development, cloud computing expansion, and continued semiconductor research and development.
By product type, RF ICs held the largest market share at 32.5% in 2025. Sustained demand across wireless infrastructure, mobile devices, satellite systems, automotive connectivity, and industrial applications is expected to reinforce the segment's market position. Companies that prioritize product innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic collaboration will be well positioned to address evolving performance requirements and capture emerging opportunities in the global communication integrated circuits market.
Key Topics Covered:
Communication Integrated Circuits Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate Communication Integrated Circuits Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights Communication Integrated Circuits Historical Market (2018-2025) Communication Integrated Circuits Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Product Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Geography
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Communication Integrated Circuits Market by Region
- Regional Historical Trend (2018-2025) Regional Forecast Trend (2026-2033) North America
- United States of America Canada
- United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Texas Instruments Inc (United States) Analog Devices Inc (United States) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Microchip Technology Inc (United States) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [19]
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