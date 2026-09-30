Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Analysis 2026: Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, And Key Companies Phase 2 Momentum And Personalized Care Drive Growth
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smoking cessation drug pipeline is expanding as demand grows for more effective therapies that address nicotine dependence and support sustained tobacco abstinence. Tobacco use causes more than 8 million deaths annually, including approximately 1.3 million deaths among non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke. Existing options, including nicotine replacement therapies and prescription medicines, provide limited success for many patients, creating a significant need for innovative pharmacological approaches and personalized treatment strategies.
Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Report Coverage
The Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Insight Report provides a comprehensive assessment of more than 100 pipeline drugs and 50+ companies involved in smoking cessation therapeutics. It evaluates clinical-stage and preclinical candidates based on drug class, development phase, study design, route of administration, efficacy, safety outcomes, adverse effects, recruitment status, and ongoing product development activities. The analysis also considers alignment with smoking cessation treatment guidelines and evolving standards of care.
The report examines phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, Early Phase 1, preclinical, and discovery-stage products. Phase II candidates represent approximately 32% of the pipeline, followed by Phase 4 at 25%, Phase 3 at 23%, Phase 1 at 17%, and Early Phase 1 at 3%. This distribution indicates substantial activity across the middle and later stages of clinical development.
Smoking Cessation Treatment and Pipeline Outlook
Current smoking cessation treatments include nicotine replacement therapies, varenicline (Chantix), bupropion (Zyban), and behavioral counseling. Combining pharmacological intervention with counseling and structured support can improve abstinence rates and help patients maintain long-term cessation.
Investment in next-generation delivery systems is also supporting pipeline growth. In December 2024, Qnovia, Inc. announced USD 16 million in Series B funding to advance smoking cessation therapeutics. The company also received FDA clearance for its RespiRxT Nicotine Inhaler (QN-01), a prescription inhaled smoking cessation medicine.
Smoking Cessation Epidemiology
The smoking cessation pipeline addresses a substantial global health burden. Tobacco use is associated with 33% of cancer-related deaths, while tobacco-related cancers account for approximately 27% of the cancer burden in India. Southeast Asia has a reported tobacco use prevalence of 27.9%, reinforcing the need for accessible and effective therapies in high-prevalence markets.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 80 to 90% of people who smoke are nicotine dependent. Around 8.5% of Americans aged 12 or older are dependent on nicotine. Cigarette smoking causes approximately 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, including 41000 deaths linked to secondhand smoke exposure.
Smoking Cessation Pipeline Segmentation
The therapeutic assessment segments drug candidates by development phase, drug class, and route of administration.
- By Phase: Late-Stage Products (Phase 3 and Phase 4), Mid-Stage Products (Phase 2), Early-Stage Products (Phase I), and Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products By Drug Class: Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Gene Therapies By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others
Emerging approaches include immune-based therapies and plant-derived compounds. NFL-101, a denicotinized aqueous extract of tobacco leaves, is under investigation as a potential smoking cessation therapy. Cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid compound, is also being evaluated for its potential to reduce nicotine dependence and withdrawal symptoms.
Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies
The smoking cessation clinical trials landscape includes pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, research institutions, and academic sponsors. Organizations profiled in the report include:
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. NFL Biosciences SAS Pfizer Nabi Biopharmaceuticals Chrono Therapeutics, Inc. Evotec Neurosciences GmbH
Selected Smoking Cessation Clinical Trials
A Phase 4 study sponsored by M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is evaluating varenicline and nicotine patches in approximately 204 participants with varying levels of reward sensitivity. The study listed June 30, 2025, as its expected completion date.
The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, is sponsoring a Phase 2 trial of exenatide 2 milligrams (mg) Injection for smoking cessation and weight gain prevention. The study is assessing whether exenatide can improve abstinence rates and reduce post-cessation weight gain. Approximately 216 participants are expected to receive interventions involving exenatide injections, nicotine patches, and behavioral counseling, with completion scheduled for May 2026.
Strategic Value of the Report
The Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Insight Report supports investment analysis, research planning, business development, licensing, and competitive intelligence. Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate emerging smoking cessation drugs, identify leading companies and institutions, review clinical trial geographies, assess efficacy and safety data, understand regulatory conditions, and examine collaboration opportunities. It also highlights commercial prospects, development challenges, market trends, and potential growth opportunities across the global smoking cessation therapeutics landscape.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Objectives of the Study
1.3 Research Methodology & Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview of Smoking Cessation
3.1 Signs and Symptoms
3.2 Causes
3.3 Risk Factors
3.4 Diagnosis
3.5 Treatment
4 Patient Profile: Smoking Cessation
4.1 Patient Profile Overview
4.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors
4.3 Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate
5 Smoking Cessation: Epidemiology Snapshot
5.1 Smoking Cessation Incidence by Key Markets
5.2 Smoking Cessation - Patients Seeking Treatment in Key Markets
6 Smoking Cessation: Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
6.2 SWOT Analysis
7 Smoking Cessation: Key Facts Covered
7.1 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
7.2 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
7.4 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Other Regions
8 Smoking Cessation, Drug Pipeline Assessment
8.1 Assessment by Treatment Type
8.2 Assessment by Route of Administration
8.3 Assessment by Drug Class
9 EMR Drug Pipeline Comparative Analysis
9.1 List of Smoking Cessation Pipeline Drugs
9.1.1 By Company
9.1.2 By Phase
9.1.3 By Indication
9.1.4 By Trial Status
9.1.5 By Funder Type
9.2 EMR Attribute Scoring Analysis of Pipeline Drugs (Top Drugs)
10 Drug Pipeline Analysis Framework
10.1 Comparative Analysis Parameters
10.1.1 Study Type
10.1.2 Recruitment Status
10.1.3 Company
10.1.4 Funder Type
10.2 Product Level Analysis Parameters
10.2.1 Product Description
10.2.2 Trial ID
10.2.3 Sponsor Name
10.2.4 Study Type
10.2.5 Drug Class
10.2.6 Eligibility Criteria
10.2.7 Study Record Dates
10.2.7.1 First Submitted
10.2.7.2 First Posted
10.2.7.3 Last Update Posted
10.2.7.4 Last Verified
10.2.8 Indication
10.2.9 Study Design
10.2.10 Recruitment Status
10.2.11 Enrollment (Estimated)
10.2.12 Location Countries
10.2.13 Recent Results
11 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Late-Stage Products (Phase III and IV) (Top Drugs)
11.1 Comparative Analysis for Late-Stage Drugs
11.2 Product Level Analysis
11.2.1 Drug: Varenicline, Nicotine Patch
11.2.2 Drug: N-Acetyl cysteine
12 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) (Top Drugs)
12.1 Comparative Analysis for Mid-Stage Drugs
12.2 Product Level Analysis
12.2.1 Drug: Exenatide 2 milligram (mg) Injection
13 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Early-Stage Products (Phase I) (Top Drugs)
13.1 Comparative Analysis for Early-Stage Drugs
13.2 Product Level Analysis
13.2.1 Drug: Naltrexone (Vivitrol), Bupropion
14 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products (Top Drugs)
14.1 Comparative Analysis for Preclinical and Discovery Stage Drugs
14.2 Product Level Analysis
14.2.1 Drug: Nicotine patch, Nicotine gums
15 Smoking Cessation, Key Drug Pipeline Companies
15.1 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.
15.1.1 Company Snapshot
15.1.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.1.3 Financial Analysis
15.1.4 Recent News and Developments
15.2 NFL Biosciences SAS
15.2.1 Company Snapshot
15.2.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.2.3 Financial Analysis
15.2.4 Recent News and Developments
15.3 Pfizer
15.3.1 Company Snapshot
15.3.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Financial Analysis
15.3.4 Recent News and Developments
15.4 Nabi Biopharmaceuticals
15.4.1 Company Snapshot
15.4.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.4.3 Financial Analysis
15.4.4 Recent News and Developments
15.5 Chrono Therapeutics, Inc.
15.5.1 Company Snapshot
15.5.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.5.3 Financial Analysis
15.5.4 Recent News and Developments
15.6 Evotec Neurosciences GmbH
15.6.1 Company Snapshot
15.6.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio
15.6.3 Financial Analysis
15.6.4 Recent News and Developments
16 Regulatory Framework for Drug Approval, By Region
17 Terminated or Suspended Pipeline Products
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit
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