Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Analysis 2026: Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, And Key Companies Phase 2 Momentum And Personalized Care Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase 2 leads the pipeline, while late-stage assets, personalized therapies, and novel inhaled and immune-based approaches offer strategic investment and partnership opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoking cessation drug pipeline is expanding as demand grows for more effective therapies that address nicotine dependence and support sustained tobacco abstinence. Tobacco use causes more than 8 million deaths annually, including approximately 1.3 million deaths among non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke. Existing options, including nicotine replacement therapies and prescription medicines, provide limited success for many patients, creating a significant need for innovative pharmacological approaches and personalized treatment strategies.

Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Report Coverage

The Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Insight Report provides a comprehensive assessment of more than 100 pipeline drugs and 50+ companies involved in smoking cessation therapeutics. It evaluates clinical-stage and preclinical candidates based on drug class, development phase, study design, route of administration, efficacy, safety outcomes, adverse effects, recruitment status, and ongoing product development activities. The analysis also considers alignment with smoking cessation treatment guidelines and evolving standards of care.

The report examines phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, Early Phase 1, preclinical, and discovery-stage products. Phase II candidates represent approximately 32% of the pipeline, followed by Phase 4 at 25%, Phase 3 at 23%, Phase 1 at 17%, and Early Phase 1 at 3%. This distribution indicates substantial activity across the middle and later stages of clinical development.

Smoking Cessation Treatment and Pipeline Outlook

Current smoking cessation treatments include nicotine replacement therapies, varenicline (Chantix), bupropion (Zyban), and behavioral counseling. Combining pharmacological intervention with counseling and structured support can improve abstinence rates and help patients maintain long-term cessation.

Investment in next-generation delivery systems is also supporting pipeline growth. In December 2024, Qnovia, Inc. announced USD 16 million in Series B funding to advance smoking cessation therapeutics. The company also received FDA clearance for its RespiRxT Nicotine Inhaler (QN-01), a prescription inhaled smoking cessation medicine.

Smoking Cessation Epidemiology

The smoking cessation pipeline addresses a substantial global health burden. Tobacco use is associated with 33% of cancer-related deaths, while tobacco-related cancers account for approximately 27% of the cancer burden in India. Southeast Asia has a reported tobacco use prevalence of 27.9%, reinforcing the need for accessible and effective therapies in high-prevalence markets.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 80 to 90% of people who smoke are nicotine dependent. Around 8.5% of Americans aged 12 or older are dependent on nicotine. Cigarette smoking causes approximately 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, including 41000 deaths linked to secondhand smoke exposure.

Smoking Cessation Pipeline Segmentation

The therapeutic assessment segments drug candidates by development phase, drug class, and route of administration.



By Phase: Late-Stage Products (Phase 3 and Phase 4), Mid-Stage Products (Phase 2), Early-Stage Products (Phase I), and Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

By Drug Class: Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Gene Therapies By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others

Emerging approaches include immune-based therapies and plant-derived compounds. NFL-101, a denicotinized aqueous extract of tobacco leaves, is under investigation as a potential smoking cessation therapy. Cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid compound, is also being evaluated for its potential to reduce nicotine dependence and withdrawal symptoms.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The smoking cessation clinical trials landscape includes pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, research institutions, and academic sponsors. Organizations profiled in the report include:



Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

NFL Biosciences SAS

Pfizer

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals

Chrono Therapeutics, Inc. Evotec Neurosciences GmbH

Selected Smoking Cessation Clinical Trials

A Phase 4 study sponsored by M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is evaluating varenicline and nicotine patches in approximately 204 participants with varying levels of reward sensitivity. The study listed June 30, 2025, as its expected completion date.

The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, is sponsoring a Phase 2 trial of exenatide 2 milligrams (mg) Injection for smoking cessation and weight gain prevention. The study is assessing whether exenatide can improve abstinence rates and reduce post-cessation weight gain. Approximately 216 participants are expected to receive interventions involving exenatide injections, nicotine patches, and behavioral counseling, with completion scheduled for May 2026.

Strategic Value of the Report

The Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline Insight Report supports investment analysis, research planning, business development, licensing, and competitive intelligence. Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate emerging smoking cessation drugs, identify leading companies and institutions, review clinical trial geographies, assess efficacy and safety data, understand regulatory conditions, and examine collaboration opportunities. It also highlights commercial prospects, development challenges, market trends, and potential growth opportunities across the global smoking cessation therapeutics landscape.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology & Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview of Smoking Cessation

3.1 Signs and Symptoms

3.2 Causes

3.3 Risk Factors

3.4 Diagnosis

3.5 Treatment

4 Patient Profile: Smoking Cessation

4.1 Patient Profile Overview

4.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

4.3 Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate

5 Smoking Cessation: Epidemiology Snapshot

5.1 Smoking Cessation Incidence by Key Markets

5.2 Smoking Cessation - Patients Seeking Treatment in Key Markets

6 Smoking Cessation: Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

7 Smoking Cessation: Key Facts Covered

7.1 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

7.4 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Other Regions

8 Smoking Cessation, Drug Pipeline Assessment

8.1 Assessment by Treatment Type

8.2 Assessment by Route of Administration

8.3 Assessment by Drug Class

9 EMR Drug Pipeline Comparative Analysis

9.1 List of Smoking Cessation Pipeline Drugs

9.1.1 By Company

9.1.2 By Phase

9.1.3 By Indication

9.1.4 By Trial Status

9.1.5 By Funder Type

9.2 EMR Attribute Scoring Analysis of Pipeline Drugs (Top Drugs)

10 Drug Pipeline Analysis Framework

10.1 Comparative Analysis Parameters

10.1.1 Study Type

10.1.2 Recruitment Status

10.1.3 Company

10.1.4 Funder Type

10.2 Product Level Analysis Parameters

10.2.1 Product Description

10.2.2 Trial ID

10.2.3 Sponsor Name

10.2.4 Study Type

10.2.5 Drug Class

10.2.6 Eligibility Criteria

10.2.7 Study Record Dates

10.2.7.1 First Submitted

10.2.7.2 First Posted

10.2.7.3 Last Update Posted

10.2.7.4 Last Verified

10.2.8 Indication

10.2.9 Study Design

10.2.10 Recruitment Status

10.2.11 Enrollment (Estimated)

10.2.12 Location Countries

10.2.13 Recent Results

11 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Late-Stage Products (Phase III and IV) (Top Drugs)

11.1 Comparative Analysis for Late-Stage Drugs

11.2 Product Level Analysis

11.2.1 Drug: Varenicline, Nicotine Patch

11.2.2 Drug: N-Acetyl cysteine

12 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) (Top Drugs)

12.1 Comparative Analysis for Mid-Stage Drugs

12.2 Product Level Analysis

12.2.1 Drug: Exenatide 2 milligram (mg) Injection

13 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Early-Stage Products (Phase I) (Top Drugs)

13.1 Comparative Analysis for Early-Stage Drugs

13.2 Product Level Analysis

13.2.1 Drug: Naltrexone (Vivitrol), Bupropion

14 Smoking Cessation Drug Pipeline - Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products (Top Drugs)

14.1 Comparative Analysis for Preclinical and Discovery Stage Drugs

14.2 Product Level Analysis

14.2.1 Drug: Nicotine patch, Nicotine gums

15 Smoking Cessation, Key Drug Pipeline Companies

15.1 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

15.1.1 Company Snapshot

15.1.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.1.3 Financial Analysis

15.1.4 Recent News and Developments

15.2 NFL Biosciences SAS

15.2.1 Company Snapshot

15.2.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.2.3 Financial Analysis

15.2.4 Recent News and Developments

15.3 Pfizer

15.3.1 Company Snapshot

15.3.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Financial Analysis

15.3.4 Recent News and Developments

15.4 Nabi Biopharmaceuticals

15.4.1 Company Snapshot

15.4.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.4.3 Financial Analysis

15.4.4 Recent News and Developments

15.5 Chrono Therapeutics, Inc.

15.5.1 Company Snapshot

15.5.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.5.3 Financial Analysis

15.5.4 Recent News and Developments

15.6 Evotec Neurosciences GmbH

15.6.1 Company Snapshot

15.6.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

15.6.3 Financial Analysis

15.6.4 Recent News and Developments

16 Regulatory Framework for Drug Approval, By Region

17 Terminated or Suspended Pipeline Products

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

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