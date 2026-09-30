Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2026 100+ Drug Candidates, Phase II Dominance, And Long-Acting Therapies Signal Strategic Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify investment opportunities through pipeline, trial, safety, competitor, collaboration and regulatory insights across emerging SUD therapies

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Pipeline Analysis Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Substance use disorder (SUD) remains a critical global health challenge affecting physical, mental, and social well-being. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 400 million people worldwide live with alcohol use disorders, including nearly 209 million people with alcohol dependence. Drug use disorders involving opioids, cannabis, and other substances affect tens of millions more. Evolving consumption patterns, increasing prevalence among younger populations, and persistent treatment gaps are accelerating research into targeted pharmacotherapies and innovative treatment strategies.

Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis Report Coverage

The Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis Report provides comprehensive insights into therapeutics currently undergoing clinical development. It evaluates more than 100 pipeline drugs and over 50 companies engaged in substance use disorder research, offering a detailed view of the competitive, clinical, and regulatory landscape.

The report assesses drug candidates by development phase, drug class, route of administration, study design, recruitment status, and product development activity. It also reviews published efficacy and safety outcomes, adverse events, and alignment with substance use disorder treatment guidelines. These insights support informed decision-making across pharmaceutical research, investment, licensing, and strategic planning.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Pipeline Outlook

Current substance use disorder treatment strategies combine medication-assisted therapies, behavioral interventions, and long-acting pharmacotherapies. Buprenorphine and naltrexone remain important treatment options for reducing cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and relapse risk in opioid use disorder.

In February 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved updated labeling for Sublocade, an extended-release buprenorphine injection for moderate to severe opioid use disorder. The revised labeling introduced a rapid-initiation protocol and additional injection-site options, allowing treatment initiation after a single buprenorphine dose and providing greater flexibility for healthcare professionals.

In May 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Brixadi, a buprenorphine extended-release injection for moderate to severe opioid use disorder. Weekly and monthly subcutaneous dosing options are intended to improve treatment adherence and expand access to medication-assisted treatment.

Substance Use Disorder Epidemiology

The global substance use disorder burden is driven primarily by alcohol and drug dependence. Incidence is highest among adults aged 20-39 years. Men continue to demonstrate higher prevalence and mortality rates, although prevalence among women is increasing across several substance categories. These epidemiological trends reinforce the need for accessible, durable, and patient-centered treatment options.

Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

The substance use disorder pipeline is segmented by clinical development phase:



Late-Stage Products (Phase 3 and Phase 4)

Mid-Stage Products (Phase 2)

Early-Stage Products (Phase I) Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

EMR analysis indicates that phase II candidates account for the largest proportion of substance use disorder clinical trials. Early phase I represents 8% of trials, phase I accounts for 20%, phase II represents 49%, phase III accounts for 14%, and phase IV represents 9%. This distribution highlights substantial mid-stage development activity and a growing pool of candidates with the potential to advance into pivotal studies.

Drug classes evaluated in the report include:



Small Molecules

Monoclonal Antibodies Peptides

Routes of administration include:



Oral

Parenteral Others

Key Companies in Substance Use Disorder Clinical Trials

The report profiles companies and research institutions involved in substance use disorder drug development, examining their clinical candidates, research programs, collaborations, and competitive positioning. Selected participants include:



Afasci Inc.

Friends Research Institute, Inc.

Pop Test Oncology LLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Imbrium Therapeutics

Altimmune, Inc.

Antidote Therapeutics, Inc.

Revive Therapeutics, Ltd.

Alkermes, Inc. ViiV Healthcare

Emerging Substance Use Disorder Drugs

XR-B and XR-NTX

XR-B and XR-NTX are extended-release formulations of buprenorphine and naltrexone sponsored by Friends Research Institute, Inc. and investigated for opioid use disorder. XR-B is an opioid partial agonist designed to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms, while XR-NTX is an opioid antagonist intended to limit opioid-related euphoric effects and relapse. The development program forms part of the institute's broader clinical and collaborative research in addiction and behavioral health treatment.

AFA-281

AFA-281 is an orally administered small-molecule dual inhibitor sponsored by Afasci Inc. and currently advancing through a Phase I clinical trial for Alcohol Use Disorder. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study is evaluating pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic interactions between AFA-281 and alcohol in healthy adult volunteers. The candidate targets overactivated ion channels and a pro-inflammatory enzyme associated with neuronal excitability and nervous system function. Study completion is estimated for September 2029.

Strategic Insights Provided by the Report

The Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis Report addresses key questions concerning leading drug developers, major clinical trials, commercial potential, geographic coverage, regulatory conditions, and research collaborations. It also evaluates the efficacy and safety profiles of pipeline candidates, competitive opportunities, development challenges, and therapeutic gaps.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, investors, healthcare organizations, and research institutions can use the report to assess emerging substance use disorder treatments and identify potential partnership, licensing, investment, and market-entry opportunities. Its integrated analysis of clinical development, regulatory activity, epidemiology, and competitive dynamics provides a strategic foundation for research and development planning in the evolving global substance use disorder therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology & Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview of Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

3.1 Signs and Symptoms

3.2 Causes

3.3 Risk Factors

3.4 Diagnosis

3.5 Treatment

4 Patient Profile: Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

4.1 Patient Profile Overview

4.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

4.3 Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate

5 Substance Use Disorder (SUD): Epidemiology Snapshot

5.1 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Incidence by Key Markets

5.2 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) - Patients Seeking Treatment in Key Markets

6 Substance Use Disorder (SUD): Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

7 Substance Use Disorder (SUD): Key Facts Covered

7.1 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

7.4 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Other Regions

8 Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Drug Pipeline Assessment

8.1 Assessment by Treatment Type

8.2 Assessment by Route of Administration

8.3 Assessment by Drug Class

9 EMR Drug Pipeline Comparative Analysis

9.1 List of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Pipeline Drugs

9.1.1 By Company

9.1.2 By Phase

9.1.3 By Indication

9.1.4 By Trial Status

9.1.5 By Funder Type

9.2 EMR Attribute Scoring Analysis of Pipeline Drugs (Top Drugs)

10 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Drug Pipeline - Late-Stage Products (Phase III and IV) (Top Drugs)

10.1 Comparative Analysis for Late-Stage Drugs

10.2 Product Level Analysis

10.2.1 Drug: LY3537031

10.2.2 Drug: XR-B|Drug: XR-NTX

11 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Drug Pipeline - Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) (Top Drugs)

11.1 Comparative Analysis for Mid-Stage Drugs

11.2 Product Level Analysis

11.2.1 Drug: LDX-01 plus TAU

11.2.2 Drug: SL-BUP|Drug: XR-BUP|Drug: XR-NTX|Behavioral: MM|Behavioral: MMR|Behavioral: MMD

11.2.3 Drug: Psilocybin

12 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Drug Pipeline - Early-Stage Products (Phase I) (Top Drugs)

12.1 Comparative Analysis for Early-Stage Drugs

12.2 Product Level Analysis

12.2.1 Drug: 18F-PF-06445974

12.2.2 Drug: BI 1356225

12.2.3 Drug: AAV8-hCocH

12.2.4 Drug: AFA-281

13 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Drug Pipeline - Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products (Top Drugs)

13.1 Comparative Analysis for Preclinical and Discovery Stage Drugs

13.2 Product Level Analysis

14 Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Key Drug Pipeline Companies

14.1 Afasci Inc.

14.2 Friends Research Institute, Inc.

14.3 Pop Test Oncology LLC

14.4 Eli Lilly and Company

14.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

14.6 Imbrium Therapeutics

14.7 Altimmune, Inc.

14.8 Antidote Therapeutics, Inc

14.9 Revive Therapeutics, Ltd.

14.10 Alkermes, Inc.

14.11 ViiV Healthcare

15 Regulatory Framework for Drug Approval, By Region

16 Terminated or Suspended Pipeline Products

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