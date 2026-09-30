Prime Drink Group Announces Filing Of Annual And Interim Financial Statements And Anticipated CTO Revocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) announces that it has filed today its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 and its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates (collectively the“”). Copies of the Financial Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

With the completion of the Financial Filings, the Company has brought its continuous disclosure obligations up to date and expects the cease trade order issued today by the British Columbia Securities Commission to be revoked shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, CFO

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain acts, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding market conditions, general economic factors and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Prime may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Prime believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Prime disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.