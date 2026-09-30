CHS Foundation Funds $1 Million Investment In 4-H To Prepare Future Agriculture Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHS Foundation and National 4-H Council today announce that CHS is investing $1 million to fund programs that focus on developing future generations of agriculture leaders. The two-year commitment builds on a strong 21-year partnership between the two organizations to help young people thrive and prepare for work and life.

Funding will support Beyond Ready; a 4-H initiative launched in 2024 to help teens build the confidence, competencies and real-world skills they need to succeed in school, work and life. The investment will also support:



Beyond Ready innovation grants: Grants that support local 4-H programs led by Cooperative Extension. Young people will explore science, technology, and innovation shaping agriculture while building skills they can use throughout their lives.

Youth recognition programs: Programs that elevate young people who are creating positive change in their communities, like 4-H Lead to Change.

Ignite by 4-H: A national youth summit where more than 1,200 teens gain skills through real-world experiences. Storytelling: Efforts that elevate youth voices and showcase achievements throughout the year, demonstrating how 4-H builds real-world skills, leadership experience, and confidence.

"The future of agriculture depends on the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers. Our continued partnership with 4-H is one of the ways CHS and the CHS Foundation are investing in opportunities that connect young people to agriculture, expand their networks, and prepare them for success in work and life,” said Megan Wolle, President, CHS Foundation.“This investment focuses on bringing hands-on experiences closer to home for students and reflects our commitment to ensuring a strong future for agriculture."

After Ignite by 4-H, youth participants applied their skills through 4-H Lead to Change, a program that helps young people identify local challenges, develop solutions, and compete for up to $10,000 to bring their plans to life.

“Washington 4-H teens are a great example of what young people can accomplish when they have support to bring their ideas to life,” said Heather Elliott, chief development and marketing officer for National 4-H Council.“Through Lead to Change, they received funding for Leaf It Up, a project that helps college students experiencing food insecurity access fresh food through microgreen kits. Their work took them to the national stage at Ignite and shows how an idea can become a solution that makes a difference in local communities.”

Attachments



Washington State University 4-H Youth Advocates Bring Microgreen Kits to College Campuses 4-H Youth Assemble Leaf It Up! Microgreen Kits

CONTACT: Yolanda Stephen National 4-H Council 3019612863...