Smoking Cessation And Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Forecast In 8 Major Markets, 2026-2035 Persistent Nicotine Dependence Drives Digital Cessation And Treatment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight-Market Epidemiology Insights by Age, Gender and Type, Highlighting Patient Populations, Treatment Trends and Unmet Needs

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smoking cessation remains a critical global health priority as nicotine addiction continues to contribute substantially to preventable disease and mortality. Tobacco use causes approximately 7 million deaths annually, while persistent dependence creates an ongoing need for long-term cessation strategies, effective treatments, and population-level public health interventions.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Forecast Report 2026-2035

The Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Forecast Report 2026-2035 provides historical data, current epidemiological insights, and forecasts for nicotine addiction and smoking cessation across eight major markets. The analysis evaluates prevalence, diagnosed patient populations, demographic patterns, and expected changes during the forecast period.

The report assesses age, gender, and addiction type as key determinants influencing the nicotine-dependent population. It also examines historical patterns and projects future trends using multiple epidemiological and demographic variables. These findings support an understanding of how tobacco-control policies, cessation programs, social factors, and access to treatment may affect patient populations through 2035.

Markets Covered



The United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

Japan India

Nicotine Addiction Overview

Nicotine addiction is a chronic relapsing disorder characterized by compulsive tobacco use and dependence on nicotine. It affects the brain's reward pathways through dopamine release, reinforcing repeated consumption and making cessation difficult. Long-term dependence is associated with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and multiple cancers.

Nicotine addiction frequently begins during adolescence and may continue for decades without effective intervention. Behavioral, psychological, genetic, environmental, and social factors can influence initiation, dependence severity, treatment response, and the likelihood of sustained smoking cessation.

Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology analysis presents historical, current, and forecast patient populations for each covered market. Data segmentation includes total prevalent cases, diagnosed cases, male and female populations, age-specific groups, and other relevant patient categories. The report draws on a wide range of studies to assess changes in smoking prevalence, nicotine dependence, diagnosis, and cessation activity.



The World Health Organization reports that there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke. Such exposure contributes to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, including coronary heart disease and lung cancer, and is associated with approximately 1.6 million premature deaths worldwide each year.

Tobacco use prevalence declined across all age groups between 2000 and 2025. However, prevalence remains higher among middle-aged populations aged 45-64 years, indicating sustained nicotine dependence among older demographics.

Nicotine dependence is generally more prevalent among men, although expanded cessation programs and tobacco-control initiatives have contributed to declining smoking rates in many countries. Approximately 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries, demonstrating the disproportionate burden of tobacco use and nicotine addiction in developing regions.

Country-wise Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Trends

The report provides country-specific epidemiology for the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India. It reviews differences in prevalence, diagnosis, demographics, cessation activity, and projected patient populations across these markets.

Smoking prevalence has gradually declined in developed markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom, supported by regulatory policies, public awareness campaigns, tobacco-control measures, and smoking cessation services. In 2024, approximately 31.8 million adults in the United States, representing about 9.9% of the adult population, reported smoking cigarettes or cigars. During the same year, an estimated 5.3 million adults in the United Kingdom, or approximately 10.6% of the adult population, were current smokers.

Smoking Cessation Treatment Landscape

Nicotine addiction treatment focuses on reducing withdrawal symptoms, managing cravings, preventing relapse, and supporting sustained abstinence. First-line pharmacotherapies include nicotine replacement therapy delivered through patches, gum, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays. Non-nicotine medications, including bupropion and varenicline, are also used to address cravings and withdrawal effects.

Behavioral counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and structured cessation programs can improve outcomes when combined with pharmacotherapy. Digital health platforms, quitlines, and mobile-based support programs are increasingly incorporated into smoking cessation strategies. Research continues into vaccines, novel receptor-targeting therapies, and personalized interventions designed to address individual risk factors and treatment needs.

Key Report Questions



What are the principal smoking cessation and nicotine addiction epidemiology findings across the eight major markets?

How will patient populations change between 2026 and 2035?

Which country is expected to record the largest nicotine addiction patient population during the forecast period?

Which demographic, regulatory, behavioral, and treatment-related factors will influence epidemiological trends?

What smoking cessation treatments are currently available? What disease risks, clinical characteristics, and unmet needs affect nicotine-dependent populations?

Report Scope

The report examines the signs and symptoms, causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, diagnosis, treatment options, and classifications associated with nicotine addiction and smoking cessation. It provides epidemiological data for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and India, while identifying patient populations, disease burden, treatment gaps, and unmet needs. The forecast is designed to support stakeholders assessing future smoking cessation trends, nicotine addiction prevalence, and opportunities for improved public health and treatment strategies through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology and Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Overview - 8 MM

3.1 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Overview - 8 MM

4.1 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Scenario (2019-2025)

4.2 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Forecast (2026-2035)

5 Disease Overview

5.1 Signs and Symptoms

5.2 Causes

5.3 Risk Factors

5.4 Guidelines and Stages

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Screening and Diagnosis

6 Patient Profile

6.1 Patient Profile Overview

6.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

7 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 MM (2019-2035)

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Scenario in 8 MM (2019-2035)

8 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United States (2019-2035)

9 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United Kingdom (2019-2035)

10 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Germany (2019-2035)

11 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: France (2019-2035)

12 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Italy (2019-2035)

13 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Spain (2019-2035)

14 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Japan (2019-2035)

15 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: India (2019-2035)

16 Patient Journey

17 Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs

18 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights

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