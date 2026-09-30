Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market Size And Share - Growth Trends And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 6.5 Billion As EU Rules And Cyber-Secure SIS Drive 11.3% CAGR
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 11.3% from 2026-2035, supported by stricter process safety regulations, industrial modernisation and rising investment in advanced protection technologies across critical infrastructure.
European Union process safety requirements are compelling operators to strengthen compliance with IEC 61511 and invest in reliable Safety Instrumented Functions. These regulatory developments are particularly significant for the oil, gas and chemical industries, where companies are upgrading ageing facilities, improving operational resilience and reducing exposure to hazardous process events. Expenditure on modern safety systems is therefore becoming an important component of long-term capital and maintenance programmes.
Technology adoption is also reshaping the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market. Wireless SIS sensors are gaining traction as industrial operators seek improved monitoring flexibility, streamlined installation and more efficient access to operational data. At the same time, growing cybersecurity concerns are accelerating demand for cyber-secure architectures capable of protecting interconnected industrial environments. Market participants are responding through R&D investment, strategic partnerships and the development of integrated solutions designed to meet evolving safety and security requirements.
Expansion of renewable energy infrastructure represents another important growth opportunity. As Europe increases investment in renewable power generation, energy storage and associated industrial facilities, demand is rising for safety instrumented protection systems that can support reliable and compliant operations. This trend is broadening the market beyond established process industries and creating opportunities across emerging energy applications.
Market Size & Forecast
- Market Size in 2025: USD 2.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 6.5 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 11.3% Leading and Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Germany
Germany held the largest share of the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by a substantial industrial base, advanced infrastructure, strong process safety demand and the presence of established technology providers. Continued investment in industrial automation, facility upgrades and regulatory compliance is expected to reinforce Germany's position through 2035.
Across Europe, competitive dynamics are being influenced by product innovation, evolving customer requirements and the need for systems that combine functional safety with cybersecurity. Suppliers are focusing on scalable technologies, lifecycle support and solutions that can be integrated into both existing facilities and newly constructed infrastructure. High-growth market segments are expected to benefit from faster technology adoption, supportive regulatory frameworks and expanding end-user demand.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- More stringent EU process safety regulations are increasing investment in IEC 61511-compliant Safety Instrumented Functions. Oil, gas and chemical companies are prioritising process safety modernisation across ageing and complex industrial facilities. Wireless SIS sensors and cyber-secure architectures are emerging as central areas of technology development. Renewable energy expansion is creating additional demand for safety instrumented protection systems. Germany remains the principal European market due to its industrial strength, infrastructure and concentration of leading participants.
The outlook for the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market remains positive through 2035. Regulatory pressure, technological advancement and sustained investment in industrial and energy infrastructure are expected to support market expansion. Companies that deliver compliant, secure and adaptable safety solutions will be well positioned to address changing operational priorities and capture opportunities across Europe's established and emerging end-user sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033) Segment analysis includes Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Component
- Sensors Switches Programmable Devices Actuators and Valves Others
Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Application
- Emergency Shutdown Systems Fire and Gas Monitoring HIPPS Burner Management Systems Others
Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Product Type
- PLCs Safety Relays Emergency Shutdown Systems Others
Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Region
- Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Europe Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Siemens (Germany) ABB (Switzerland) Schneider Electric (France) Yokogawa (Japan) Omron (Japan) Honeywell (USA) Emerson (USA) Rockwell Automation (USA) Baker Hughes (USA) Others
List of Key Figures and Tables [11]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment