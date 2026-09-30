Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market Size And Share - Growth Trends And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 6.5 Billion As EU Rules And Cyber-Secure SIS Drive 11.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EU safety rules, process modernization, wireless sensors, cyber-secure systems and renewable energy expansion drive SIS adoption, with Germany leading demand

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 11.3% from 2026-2035, supported by stricter process safety regulations, industrial modernisation and rising investment in advanced protection technologies across critical infrastructure.

European Union process safety requirements are compelling operators to strengthen compliance with IEC 61511 and invest in reliable Safety Instrumented Functions. These regulatory developments are particularly significant for the oil, gas and chemical industries, where companies are upgrading ageing facilities, improving operational resilience and reducing exposure to hazardous process events. Expenditure on modern safety systems is therefore becoming an important component of long-term capital and maintenance programmes.

Technology adoption is also reshaping the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market. Wireless SIS sensors are gaining traction as industrial operators seek improved monitoring flexibility, streamlined installation and more efficient access to operational data. At the same time, growing cybersecurity concerns are accelerating demand for cyber-secure architectures capable of protecting interconnected industrial environments. Market participants are responding through R&D investment, strategic partnerships and the development of integrated solutions designed to meet evolving safety and security requirements.

Expansion of renewable energy infrastructure represents another important growth opportunity. As Europe increases investment in renewable power generation, energy storage and associated industrial facilities, demand is rising for safety instrumented protection systems that can support reliable and compliant operations. This trend is broadening the market beyond established process industries and creating opportunities across emerging energy applications.

Market Size & Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 2.8 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 6.5 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 11.3% Leading and Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Germany

Germany held the largest share of the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by a substantial industrial base, advanced infrastructure, strong process safety demand and the presence of established technology providers. Continued investment in industrial automation, facility upgrades and regulatory compliance is expected to reinforce Germany's position through 2035.

Across Europe, competitive dynamics are being influenced by product innovation, evolving customer requirements and the need for systems that combine functional safety with cybersecurity. Suppliers are focusing on scalable technologies, lifecycle support and solutions that can be integrated into both existing facilities and newly constructed infrastructure. High-growth market segments are expected to benefit from faster technology adoption, supportive regulatory frameworks and expanding end-user demand.

Key Market Trends and Insights



More stringent EU process safety regulations are increasing investment in IEC 61511-compliant Safety Instrumented Functions.

Oil, gas and chemical companies are prioritising process safety modernisation across ageing and complex industrial facilities.

Wireless SIS sensors and cyber-secure architectures are emerging as central areas of technology development.

Renewable energy expansion is creating additional demand for safety instrumented protection systems. Germany remains the principal European market due to its industrial strength, infrastructure and concentration of leading participants.

The outlook for the Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market remains positive through 2035. Regulatory pressure, technological advancement and sustained investment in industrial and energy infrastructure are expected to support market expansion. Companies that deliver compliant, secure and adaptable safety solutions will be well positioned to address changing operational priorities and capture opportunities across Europe's established and emerging end-user sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)



Market Forecast (2026-2033) Segment analysis includes Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Component



Sensors

Switches

Programmable Devices

Actuators and Valves Others

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Application



Emergency Shutdown Systems

Fire and Gas Monitoring

HIPPS

Burner Management Systems Others

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Product Type



PLCs

Safety Relays

Emergency Shutdown Systems Others

Europe Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Region



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Europe Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Siemens (Germany)



ABB (Switzerland)



Schneider Electric (France)



Yokogawa (Japan)



Omron (Japan)



Honeywell (USA)



Emerson (USA)



Rockwell Automation (USA)



Baker Hughes (USA)

Others Each company profile covers Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Demographic Reach and Achievements, and Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [11]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900