Global Microgrid Market Report 2026-2034: Power Source, Application, Connectivity, Grid Type, Country And Company Analysis Market To Hit US$88.27 Billion On Resilience Demand

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microgrid Market Report by Power Source, Application, Connectivity, Grid Type, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microgrid market is expected to grow from an estimated US$ 38.62 Billion in 2025 to US$ 88.27 Billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.62% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by growing demand for resilient power infrastructure, renewable energy integration, energy independence, rural electrification, and advances in battery storage and smart grid technologies.

Microgrids are increasingly being deployed across hospitals, military facilities, universities, industrial plants, commercial properties, data centers, government buildings, and remote communities. Their ability to operate independently during a wider grid disruption makes them important for critical infrastructure, business continuity, and emergency preparedness.

Demand for Reliable and Resilient Power

Extreme weather, aging utility infrastructure, equipment failures, and rising electricity consumption are increasing pressure on conventional power networks. Microgrids improve energy security by maintaining local generation and distribution during grid outages. This capability is particularly valuable for facilities where downtime can result in operational, financial, or public safety risks.

In November 2025, ABB partnered with VoltaGrid to provide grid stabilization solutions for US data centers responding to increased power requirements from AI workloads. The project included 27 synchronous condensers with flywheels, prefabricated eHouse units, and power control, automation, and excitation systems.

Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Integration

Solar PV, wind power, fuel cells, and energy storage systems are becoming central components of modern microgrid projects. Advanced controls enable operators to balance variable generation with local electricity demand, while batteries store surplus power for use during periods of limited renewable output or elevated consumption.

Declining renewable technology costs and corporate decarbonization targets are strengthening demand for low-emission distributed energy systems. In October 2025, Honeywell announced a partnership with LS Electric to combine the Honeywell Forge AI platform with LS Electric software. The collaboration covers hardware and software solutions, including battery energy storage systems for data centers facing power supply constraints.

Government Support and Rural Electrification

Public funding, subsidies, favorable regulations, and national electrification programs are accelerating microgrid deployment. These systems provide an alternative for rural and remote locations where extending centralized transmission infrastructure may be costly or impractical. They also support smart city development, public sector energy efficiency, and national resilience strategies.

In May 2025, U.S. based Bloom Energy Corporation advanced its green hydrogen microgrid initiatives in India through a partnership with NTPC Limited. The project at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam, combines a floating solar farm with high-temperature solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOEC) and hydrogen fuel cell solutions, supporting India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Market Challenges

High initial investment remains a significant barrier to microgrid adoption. Projects can require substantial spending on generation assets, battery storage, controls, distribution infrastructure, engineering, and installation. Financing may be especially difficult for smaller businesses, developing economies, and underserved communities, despite the potential for long-term energy savings.

Regulatory and technical integration also presents challenges. Grid interconnection standards, permitting requirements, electricity market rules, and safety regulations differ by jurisdiction. Successful implementation requires coordination among developers, utilities, regulators, technology providers, and end users. Managing multiple power sources while maintaining grid stability further increases technical complexity.

Technology and Application Outlook

Natural gas microgrids continue to support facilities requiring consistent generation and rapid response. Their established fuel infrastructure, dispatchable output, and ability to operate alongside renewable resources make them relevant for industrial sites and critical facilities.

Solar PV microgrids are gaining momentum as organizations pursue lower emissions and greater energy independence. When combined with battery storage, solar systems can supply electricity after sunset, during cloudy conditions, and throughout grid disruptions. They are particularly valuable for remote communities with limited access to centralized power networks.

Grid-connected microgrids allow users to generate electricity locally, manage consumption, export surplus power where regulations permit, and disconnect from the main grid when necessary. DC microgrids are also attracting investment across data centers, telecommunications networks, commercial buildings, and electric vehicle charging facilities because of their compatibility with solar panels, batteries, and electronic equipment.

Regional Microgrid Market Insights

The United States remains a major microgrid market due to extreme weather risks, advanced energy infrastructure, federal and state funding, and strong demand from military, healthcare, education, commercial, and industrial users. In 2023, the United States Department of Energy received more than $1.5 billion in funding applications from nonprofits, rural electric cooperatives, state governments, and tribal nations seeking federal support for clean energy microgrids.

The United Kingdom market is benefiting from renewable energy investment, grid modernization, energy storage deployment, and national net-zero objectives. Saudi Arabia also presents substantial growth opportunities through solar development, smart infrastructure, tourism projects, and initiatives designed to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels. In Sept 2024, Huawei developed a large microgrid power station designed to supply Saudi Arabia's Red Sea New City project with renewable electricity.

Microgrid Market Segmentation



Power Source: CHP, Natural Gas, Solar PV, Diesel, Fuel Cell, and Others

Application: Education, Government, Commercial, Utility, Defense, and Others

Connectivity: Grid Connected and Off Grid

Grid Type: AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, and Hybrid Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global microgrid market includes established energy, automation, and infrastructure companies focused on distributed generation, battery storage, grid controls, digital energy management, and turnkey system integration. Key companies covered include:



ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Exelon Corp.

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SE Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Continued innovation in control platforms, renewable generation, hydrogen, battery storage, and grid stabilization is expected to shape the microgrid market through 2034.

Key Attributes

