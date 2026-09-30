Flame Diet App Launches Personalized Anti-Inflammatory Diet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flame Diet App Turns a Short Quiz Into an Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan and Light Workout Routine

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flame Diet has launched a personalized anti-inflammatory diet and wellness app built around customized meal plans and light guided movement. The app pairs an anti-inflammatory meal plan with more than 100 workouts, guided meditations, progress trackers, and expert-written nutrition guides, giving users a structured way to eat well without extreme diets or intense workouts. The launch comes as anti-inflammatory eating becomes one of the most searched nutrition topics online.

A Plan Built Around Each User

Flame Diet app starts with a short onboarding quiz covering the user's tastes, routine, and goals. The app then builds a personalized anti-inflammatory meal plan around foods the user will realistically cook and eat, rather than an ideal template. Light guided movement rounds out each plan, including simple workouts, yoga sessions, and meditation, with sessions short enough to fit busy schedules.

Angela Peterson, Wellness Advisor at Flame Diet app, said: "People come in looking for a list of foods to cut. What actually matters is the shape of the whole week."

What Is Inside the Flame Diet App

Flame Diet was built to remove the guesswork around anti-inflammatory eating – what to cook, how much, and how to stay consistent. Features include:



A personalized anti-inflammatory meal plan matched to individual tastes and goals;

More than 100 workouts, yoga exercises, and meditation guides;

Guided meditations for stress and focus;

Step, water, weight, and fasting trackers in one place; Nutrition and lifestyle guides written by nutrition experts, trainers, and psychologists.

Optional add-on guides and upgrades are available for users ready to take their plan further. Every extra is explained before purchase and is never pre-selected.

Transparent Billing and Support

Flame Diet app displays all pricing, billing frequency, and renewal terms at checkout before any purchase is confirmed. Subscriptions can be managed directly in the user portal on the website, and a support team is always available to help.

About Flame Diet App

Flame Diet is a personalized nutrition and wellness app offering anti-inflammatory meal plans, light guided workouts, meditations, and progress tracking. Flame Diet is available now – take the quiz and get your personalized anti-inflammatory plan today.

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