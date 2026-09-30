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Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2026-2034 By Tests, Products, Technology, Disease, End-Users, Countries, And Companies NGS And D2C Demand Propel Market To US$ 50.29 Billion


2026-09-30 11:03:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies focus on affordable D2C kits, retail expansion, NGS innovation, digital integration and privacy safeguards to capture personalized and preventive care demand

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genetic Testing Market Report by Tests, Products, Technology, Disease, End-Users, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genetic testing market is projected to grow from US$ 21.84 billion in 2025 to US$ 50.29 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.71% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, advances in next-generation sequencing, broader access to direct-to-consumer testing, and increased awareness of preventive healthcare.

Genetic testing is gaining importance across predictive screening, oncology, pharmacogenomics, prenatal assessment, carrier testing, rare disease diagnosis, and wellness applications. Technologies including PCR, DNA sequencing, microarrays, DNA methylation analysis, and SNP-based profiling are improving accuracy, scalability, and clinical utility. Continued reductions in sequencing costs, combined with expanding laboratory capabilities and digital-health integration, are strengthening adoption among healthcare providers and consumers.

Key Genetic Testing Market Growth Drivers

Demand for comprehensive wellness and epigenetic testing is creating new commercial opportunities. In October 2024, EpiMedTech introduced epiGeneComplete, which evaluates aging markers, metabolic performance, inflammation, stress responses, and other biological indicators using next-generation sequencing, DNA methylation analysis, and SNP markers. Growing interest in longevity, fitness, and proactive health management is increasing demand for lifestyle-focused genomic services.

The direct-to-consumer segment is also expanding as at-home kits provide convenient access to ancestry, health predisposition, nutrition, and wellness insights. In November 2024, ProPhase Labs launched DNA Complete, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on accessible D2C DNA testing. Improved digital reporting, wider distribution, stronger privacy controls, and greater regulatory clarity are supporting consumer adoption.

Retail availability is further improving genetic testing accessibility. In November 2024, Myriad Genetics launched SneakPeek, an at-home gender test distributed through more than 8,800 U.S. retail stores. The growing presence of prenatal tests, ancestry kits, disease-risk screening products, and wellness assessments across pharmacies, supermarkets, and online marketplaces is bringing genetic testing into routine consumer healthcare.

Market Challenges

Data privacy and regulatory compliance remain significant concerns. Genetic information requires stringent safeguards against unauthorized access, third-party sharing, and discriminatory use. Compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and country-specific genomic data regulations can increase operating costs, extend approval timelines, and complicate international expansion. Transparent data policies and secure infrastructure will be essential to maintaining consumer confidence.

High testing costs and unequal access also limit adoption, particularly in developing regions. Advanced equipment, specialized laboratory workflows, limited reimbursement, infrastructure gaps, and shortages of trained professionals restrict availability. Greater insurance coverage, lower operating costs, workforce development, and educational initiatives will be required to support broader global access.

Regional Genetic Testing Market Outlook

The United States remains a leading market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in precision medicine, and widespread acceptance of at-home testing. Genomic profiling is increasingly used in cancer diagnostics, carrier screening, and pharmacogenomics, while retail distribution and digital-health platforms are expanding consumer access.

Germany is experiencing steady growth in NGS-based diagnostics, oncology testing, rare disease detection, carrier screening, and pharmacogenomic evaluation. Strict regulatory standards support test reliability, while healthcare digitalization and expanding diagnostic laboratory capacity are accelerating clinical adoption.

China is positioned among the fastest-growing genetic testing markets, supported by government investment in precision medicine, rising healthcare expenditure, and an expanding domestic biotechnology industry. Prenatal testing, oncology genomics, carrier screening, and health-risk assessment represent major opportunities, although data-privacy requirements continue to influence commercial strategies.

Saudi Arabia is advancing genetic testing through healthcare modernization and precision medicine programs associated with Vision 2030. Demand is particularly strong for premarital, carrier, newborn, oncology, and rare disease screening. Government initiatives, private-sector investment, and partnerships with global diagnostic companies are strengthening local laboratory capabilities.

Recent Genetic Testing Industry Developments

  • In December 2025, Zydus Lifesciences collaborated with Myriad Genetics to introduce the MyRisk hereditary cancer test and related genomic assays across India.
  • In October 2025, Gene Solutions partnered with AMPATH to establish a state-of-the-art genomics laboratory in Hyderabad and expand access to next-generation sequencing technologies.
  • In September 2025, Mass General Brigham introduced a polygenic cardiovascular risk panel developed with Broad Clinical Labs to support earlier identification and management of inherited heart-related risks.
  • In July 2025, Bupa launched its Medication Check DNA service. Results indicated that 99% of participants carried genetic variations capable of influencing responses to commonly prescribed medications.

Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

  • By Test: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, and Others.
  • By Product: Consumables, Equipment, and Software & Services.
  • By Technology: PCR, DNA Sequencing, Microarrays, and Others.
  • By Disease: Cancer, Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Rare Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others.
  • By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.

Geographic Coverage: The report examines the United States and Canada in North America; France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Turkey in Europe; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand in Asia Pacific; Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina in Latin America; and Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The genetic testing market report evaluates major companies through corporate overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation through Cepheid Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, DiaSorin, Revvity Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ongoing innovation in sequencing, predictive analytics, consumer testing, and clinical genomics is expected to reshape the competitive landscape through 2034. Companies that combine validated testing platforms, secure data management, broad distribution, and actionable clinical insights will be well positioned to capture opportunities across diagnostic, predictive, and personalized healthcare applications.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.84 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $50.29 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Genetic Testing Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Technology
6.4 By Disease
6.5 By End User
6.6 By Countries
7. Type
Historical Market and Market Forecast
7.1 Predictive Testing
7.2 Carrier Testing
7.3 Prenatal and Newborn Testing
7.4 Diagnostic Testing
7.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing
7.6 Nutrigenomic Testing
7.7 Others
8. Product
Historical Market and Market Forecast
8.1 Consumables
8.2 Equipments
8.3 Software & Services
9. Technology
Historical Market and Market Forecast
9.1 PCR
9.2 DNA Sequencing
9.3 Microarrays
9.4 Others
10. Disease
Historical Market and Market Forecast
10.1 Cancer
10.2 Genetic Diseases
10.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
10.4 Rare Diseases
10.5 Infectious Diseases
10.6 Others
11. End User
Historical Market and Market Forecast
11.1 Hospitals & Clinics
11.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
11.3 Others
12. Countries
Historical Market and Market Forecast
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.2 Canada
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 United Kingdom
12.2.6 Belgium
12.2.7 Netherlands
12.2.8 Turkey
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 South Korea
12.3.6 Thailand
12.3.7 Malaysia
12.3.8 Indonesia
12.3.9 New Zealand
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.3 Argentina
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 South Africa
12.5.2 Saudi Arabia
12.5.3 UAE
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Key Players Analysis
Company analysis covers Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis and Revenue Analysis.
15.1 Abbott Laboratories
15.2 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.)
15.3 Illumina Inc.
15.4 BioRad Laboratories Inc.
15.5 F Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.6 Diasorin
15.7 Revvity Inc.
15.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit

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